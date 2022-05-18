Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 20

Thursday, May 18, 1972

An ordinance regulating the size of lots on which permanent homes and mobile homes may be constructed or located was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The ordinance was read by Mayor Jack Musteen. Several residents were present to try to get the council to blacktop Hayden Road.

Pea Ridge Postmaster Stanley Buttry reminds postal patrons this is Mailbox Improvement Week.

The first entrant in the Miss Pea Ridge competition is Miss Quilla Heston, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Heston, own own and operate two local businesses.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 20

Wednesday, May 19, 1982

Many problems were placed before the City Council Thursday. One was solved, the remainder were delayed. The solved problem involved the crediting of receipts from insurance as a result of roof damage from hail and storms.

Severe thunderstorms, including hail, wind, rain and lightning, hit Pea Ridge country Friday and Sunday. Extensive damage was reported by utilities serving the area.

The Rev. Stanton Cram was the speaker at the Pea Ridge High School baccalaureate Sunday night. Graduation is set for Friday evening. Valedictorian is Carla Yockey. Co-salutatorians are Robin Evans and Eugene Weston.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 20

Thursday, May 21, 1992

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday to officially open the new Jacket Bride across Sugar Creek, a McDonald County, Mo., official said. The bridge is open to traffic.

Saturday morning, firemen from NEBCO, Avoca and Little Flock joined Pea Ridge for a training fire. John Easley, owner of Easley's Ace Hardware, asked the firemen to burn the 1932 house west of the post office so he could extend his business. Easley bought the house from Arley Caldwell.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 20

Wednesday, May 15, 2002

The Class of 2002 will graduate Friday, May 17, on the football field. There are 56 graduating students. Valedictorians are Mark Pippin and Jeremy Reidel. Salutatorian is Stefanie Harris.

Graduating seniors will be treated to a video production about themselves and their school years at baccalaureate services Thursday in the high school gym. Prepared by David Wentz and produced by Moving Pictures, the video, a tradition at PRHS, will include childhood photos of graduates provided by the students and parents. George Wisley, minister of youth and music at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church, will deliver the message.

The City Council will present awards to employees who have completed the Dale Carnegie Class. The council will also hear a presentation by Charles Pettyjohn of CandL Computer and Internet Services.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 20

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

He first fired a gun when he was 5 years old and spends every spare minute working with guns, shooting, hunting, but never considered that his passion for guns could become his career. When Billy Hern walks across the stage Saturday for high school graduation, it will be a milestone for him and his family, but only the beginning of him forging new trails. He will enter Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla., this fall and major in gunsmithing.

GATEWAY -- One of several books reported missing by Mayor David White has been found. White said it was found in the bottom of a cabinet in a back room at City Hall.

A new 4,500-square foot transportation garage with offices, a conference room, work stations and a wash bay was recently opened and dedicated for Pea ridge Schools.