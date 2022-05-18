Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

April 2022
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^2^5^22
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^2^6
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^18^17^60
Alarm^28^17^61
Vicious animal / bite^8^4^17
Animal call^27^27^99
Assault/ battery^2^0^3
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^1^3^7
Breaking or entering^0^1^4
Burglary^2^3^7
Business check^0^0^1
Civil call^5^11^24
Commercial fire alarm^0^1^2
Criminal mischief^5^4^13
Death investigation^0^1^3
Disturbance^13^17^52
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^250^186^1010
Follow up^34^13^79
Fraud/ forgery^5^6^17
Gun shots^1^0^2
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^32^45^143
Investigation^5^0^7
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^6^7^19
Missing person adult^0^1^1
Missing person juvenile^6^4^11
Motorist assist^6^1^11
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^1^2^5
MVC wo/injury^11^20^61
Narcotics investigation^0^1^1
Noise complaint^3^5^12
Other^0^2^14
Overdose^3^2^5
Prowler^4^0^5
Public assist^6^9^32
Pursuit^0^2^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^3^6
Reckless driver^22^13^61
Residential structure fire^0^3^4
Road hazard^4^10^21
Sex offender investigation^0^0^0
Stolen vehicle^0^0^0
Suspicious circumstance^1^0^1
Theft^17^18^62
Threats^5^6^24
Traffic stop^7^6^20
Trespassing^275^266^916
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^3^11
Unlock^3^1^7
Warrant service/felony^6^6^12
Warrant service/misdemeanor^1^4^10
Welfare check^58^63^237
Total^893^837^3271
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^15^43
Warnings-^4^11
Warrant arrests-^58^179
City ordinance-^10^13
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^28^84
Warnings-^244^554
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^3^3
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^4^12
Warrant arrests-^1^9
Agency Assists^20^34
New Cases^104^324
Traffic Stops^275^641