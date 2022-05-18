Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by From Staff Reports | May 18, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

April 2022

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^2^5^22

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^2^6

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^18^17^60

Alarm^28^17^61

Vicious animal / bite^8^4^17

Animal call^27^27^99

Assault/ battery^2^0^3

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^1^3^7

Breaking or entering^0^1^4

Burglary^2^3^7

Business check^0^0^1

Civil call^5^11^24

Commercial fire alarm^0^1^2

Criminal mischief^5^4^13

Death investigation^0^1^3

Disturbance^13^17^52

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^250^186^1010

Follow up^34^13^79

Fraud/ forgery^5^6^17

Gun shots^1^0^2

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^32^45^143

Investigation^5^0^7

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^6^7^19

Missing person adult^0^1^1

Missing person juvenile^6^4^11

Motorist assist^6^1^11

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^1^2^5

MVC wo/injury^11^20^61

Narcotics investigation^0^1^1

Noise complaint^3^5^12

Other^0^2^14

Overdose^3^2^5

Prowler^4^0^5

Public assist^6^9^32

Pursuit^0^2^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^3^6

Reckless driver^22^13^61

Residential structure fire^0^3^4

Road hazard^4^10^21

Sex offender investigation^0^0^0

Stolen vehicle^0^0^0

Suspicious circumstance^1^0^1

Theft^17^18^62

Threats^5^6^24

Traffic stop^7^6^20

Trespassing^275^266^916

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^3^11

Unlock^3^1^7

Warrant service/felony^6^6^12

Warrant service/misdemeanor^1^4^10

Welfare check^58^63^237

Total^893^837^3271

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^15^43

Warnings-^4^11

Warrant arrests-^58^179

City ordinance-^10^13

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^28^84

Warnings-^244^554

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^3^3

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^4^12

Warrant arrests-^1^9

Agency Assists^20^34

New Cases^104^324

Traffic Stops^275^641

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

