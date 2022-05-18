OPINION: Accomplishments are stepping stones

Graduation, commencement -- the calendar for this past weekend was full in many communities with programs and celebrations honoring those who completed the course of education on which they've been traveling for the past several years.

High schools and colleges were crowded as parents, grandparents and loved ones gathered to cheer their special graduates. Many went to dinners or parties to mark the end of the education and beginning of a new chapter.

Do you remember your high school graduation?

At the time, it may have seemed momentous and some may have referred to it as the most important moment of your life. Depending on how long ago that was, you may realize that was just one of many momentous occasions in your life.

For many young people, tired of school, studying, schedules, graduation signifies the end -- the end of someone telling them what to do, the end of studying when they prefer recreation or entertainment, the end of getting up early to get to school on time, the end of training and practice and exercise.

And, yet, they soon learn that life has other schools, other lessons and it's not the end, but the beginning. Life is full of endings and beginnings and each venture involves more lessons, more challenges, more joys and successes.

This past weekend, we were honored to celebrate three graduations of loved ones. For all three, the graduations were the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, diligence and perseverance.

For one daughter, it was not a first graduation, nor a first momentous event. As she got married, had a baby and continued working through a strenuous college program earning her doctorate. Yet, it was momentous and was the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice, as she graduated from CRNA (certified registered nurse anaesthesiologist) with a

A daughter-in-law graduated from the vet tech program at Crowder College.

The girlfriend of a son graduated with her master's degree from University of Arkansas.

All three young ladies have applied themselves diligently over many months, years. They've sacrificed, studied, worked for this and yet, this too, is just a beginning as it opens the door to the next venture.

I'm proud of them and their accomplishments. As I'm sure each of you are of your own loved ones.

I hope each of us continues to celebrate one another and encourage one another in our endeavors as we seek to fulfill our lives' callings. Each person is unique. Each family member is unique. And, each is special, filling a place no other can.

Celebrate! Then, get to work.

•••

