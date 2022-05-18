Ogden is new PRHS principal

Leonard Ogden will take on the helm of Pea Ridge High School the first of June as principal Charley Clark transitions to full-time athletic and activities director.

Ogden has been the assistant principal this past year.

A graduate of White Hall High School, Ogden earned both a bachelors and masters in Science of Education. He worked at Fayetteville

He and his wife, Jessica, have two children -- Gunnar, 7, and MaddyGrace, 3.

He earned a bachelors in math/science education from the University of Arkansas and a masters in school leadership, management and administration from the University of Central Arkansas.

As a teacher, he taught upper level math courses in Fayetteville on the junior high and high school level and coached football for four years at Fayetteville High. He was assistant principal at Farmington Junior High for three years.

He worked at Fayetteville Public Schools for eight years, Farmington Public Schools for three years and Pea Ridge Public Schools for one year.

"There are a few reasons Pea Ridge felt like the place for me," he said. "The size of Pea Ridge, the community, and the students all feel similar to what I grew up with as I moved through grade school. The opportunity to grow as an educator and have a hometown feel made this the right decision for me."

After serving as an assistant principal for the past four years, Ogden felt he was ready for the leadership role.

"I felt like I was ready to lead my own building and serve the community of Pea Ridge. My inspiration is carried by multiple people that include: my previous principal, my mother, my father, my sister and my wife."

He said his previous principal Joe McClung from Farmington inspired him to want his own building and to influence and guide more students to success.

"My father taught me how to hunt, fish and my work ethic. My mother was a life long teacher and kept me focused on academics and instilled my values. My sister was also a teacher. My sister and wife have been my confidants. My kids have provided another level of motivation to model and inspire."

He said he played multiple sports when he was in school and currently enjoys canoeing, fishing and hunting.