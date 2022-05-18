Jazzing it up

The Pea Ridge High School Band spring concert was held Monday, May 9, under the direction of band director Matt Pohl.

The seventh-grade and eighth-grade bands performed prior to the high school concert under the direction of assistant band director Matt McCool.

Pieces performed at the high school concert included "The Gallant Seventh" by Sousa; "Nessun Dorma," Puccini; "Traveling' Music," Sheldon; highlights from the "Guardians of the Galaxy," Brown; and "Where Eagles Soar," Reineke.

Students performing included:

Flutes: Abbey Canaday, Julia Carlson, Maren Christensen, Loren Enke, Violet Johnson, Erica Oxford, Jocelyn Rowlee, Paige Titsworth, Sarah Webb and Ava Clark;

Clarinet: Ethan Curtis, Deette Ingalls, Donovan Kelly, Elise Kelley, Natalie Pike, Wyatt Dodson and Ricky Rowlee;

Bass Clarinet: Bradley Dean, Hunter Sims and Christian Carreira;

Alto Saxophone: Mahayla Bettis, Michael Menjivar, Jasmine Taylor, Jackson Turner;

Tenor Saxophone: Jorge Salinas;

Trumpet: Paul Fryar, Nicholas Landis, Croix Licause, Adam Rogers, Isaac Ross, Elliot Towner and Logan Tucker;

French Horn: Tristen Williams, Josh McCaslin, Autumn Simrell;

Trombone: Warren Bowman, Kaleb Frost, Caleb Johnson, Jorge Osornio, Kinley Simpson, Noah Collins, Tait Allen, Daniel Darnell and Preston Wheeless;

Baritone: Owen Clark, Connor Gartrell, Chloe Hambrick, Alan Lobe, Genaro Reyes, Nicholas Shepherd and Isaiah Bott;

Tuba: Jonathan Ortiz and Morgan Wright; and

Percussion: Taylor McCaslin, Noah Olson, Kenny Hambrick, Bryar Lipscomb, Olivia Moeckel, Jonah Murphy, Cole Cray, Landon Nida, Ethan Roughton and Aaron Burhus.