Hobbs Happenings

Four, free outdoor primitive skills workshops will be offered at Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area.

What are primitive skills? Primitive skills are ways to appropriately use materials found in nature to solve problems and provide life supporting needs. They are survival techniques passed down through generations, including shelter building, animal tracking, fire building, and others.

You ask yourself, "Why would I need to learn primitive skills"? With the increased frequency of natural disasters and generally more unpredictable weather, knowledge of primitive skills could make your life much more tolerable until conditions improve if you had to "live off the grid" for a while.

Eric Fuselier, an environmental scientist, will be your instructor. From a young age, Eric enjoyed learning and practicing primitive skills in the woods with his friends. As an adult, Eric has continued to learn and practice these skills while spending extended lengths of time in the Ozark wilderness as an avid hiker and backpacker. Extending the idea of self-sustainment even further, Eric and his family eventually built their own cabin they now call home.

In 2015, he founded "Ozark Primitive Skills" to help others enhance their experiences in nature by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to confidently explore the Ozark wilderness with reverence for the natural world. Fuselier has taught primitive skills workshops at the Ozark Natural Science Center, the Arkansas Living History Association, and the Bois D'Arc Primitive Skills Gathering in Missouri.

Primitive Skills Workshop No. 1 – Shelter Building

Saturday May 22, 2022: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm (Ages 12 and up)

Knowing how to protect yourself from the elements when necessary is essential to survival, in any scenario. Participants will learn the importance of shelter in all seasons and weather, the different types of shelters, and will have an opportunity to practice making their own shelter either by themselves or in small groups. Meet at the Education Pavilion next to the Hobbs State – Conservation Area's visitor center. Participants should bring a sack lunch.

Primitive Skills Workshop No. 2 – Making Rope and Cordage (Limit of 15 – registration necessary)

Saturday July 9, 2022: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Knowing how to create the cordage you need from natural or found materials can prove invaluable. In this workshop you will learn how to make rope/cordage from plant fibers, which plant species in the Ozarks supply the best fibers, and the uses for rope and cordage when travelling through the wilderness. Meet at the Education Pavilion next to the Hobbs State – Conservation Area's visitor center. Participants should bring a sack lunch.

Primitive Skills Workshop No. 3 – Friction Fire (Ages 12 and up – requires the use of a knife...Bring your own knife. Limit of 15 – registration necessary)

Saturday October 1, 2022: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Knowing how to start a fire is one of the most important primitive skills you should know. For cooking, warmth, and lighting, a fire is essential. This workshop will focus on friction fire using a bow and drill. Participants will learn how to make and use their own bow and drill. Meet at the Education Pavilion next to the Hobbs State – Conservation Area's visitor center. Participants should bring a sack lunch.

Primitive Skills Workshop No. 4 – Animal Tracking (Ages 8 and up)

Saturday December 3, 2022: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

In order to successfully hunt animals for food, or to help identify any potential predators in your area that could put your family in danger, you need to be able to identify animal tracks.

Participants will learn about animal ecology and the tracks and signs left behind by the species that call Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area their home. Meet at the Education Pavilion next to the Hobbs State – Conservation Area's visitor center. Participants should bring a sack lunch.

All workshops are free.

To register for the Rope/Cordage and Friction Fire workshops, call: 479-789-5000

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

About Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 54,400 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. The system includes 1,100 buildings (including 183 historic structures), six National Historic Landmarks, a National Natural Landmark, 16 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, and War Memorial Stadium.

The state parks have 1,800 campsites, 1,050 picnic sites, 208 cabins, five lodges, and 415 miles of trails. Eight million visitors annually come from all regions of the country. Park staffs provide over 42,000 education programs, activities, and special events to more than 700,000 participants each year.

Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state's economy through tourism, and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more about everything we have to offer.

