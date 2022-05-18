Hawks compete at Meet of Champs

Several Blackhawk student athletes fared well at the State Meet of Champions this past week.

Senior Patrick Elliott won third place in the 400-meter, beat out teammate and 4A State Champ Cade Mann and broke his own school record running a 49.65. Elliott also took fifth place in the 100-meter, sixth place in the 200-meter.

Junior Cade Mann won fourth place in the 400-meter and broke his own personal best by running a 49.86. He also took 10th place in the 100-meter.

Caleb Neil tied for seventh place in pole vault with 12'6".

Troy Ferguson, Owen Reynolds, Tian Grant and Grandon Grant finished 12th in the 4x800-meter

Kamree Dye ran a 58.71 taking fourth place in the 400-meter. She broke her own school record set earlier this year. She also placed 9th in the 200-meter and 12th in the 100-meter.

Dallice White finished 14th in the discus throw.

Cade Mann and Phoenix Edmisson will compete in the State Decathlon Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, at Ramay Junior High in Fayetteville.

Kamree Dye and Dallice White will represent the girls in the Heptathlon at the same venue, coach Jason Upton said.