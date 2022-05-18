Graduates gifted with many scholarships

Scholarships worth more than $2.5 million were presented Thursday, May 12, during an award ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School.
Principal Charley Clark was the master of ceremonies. Superintendent Keith Martin welcomed students and guests. Senior Nalea Holliday led in the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag.
Presentations were made on behalf of numerous colleges including Arkansas Tech University, Allison Sheehan; John Brown Uiversity, Isaac Fuller; Lyon College, Samantha Long; Missouri Southern State University, Leslie Coons; University of Arkansas, Brock Daniels; University Presentiations, Tiauna Young; and Drury University, Hendrix University, Missouri University of Science and Tech; Northwest Technical Institute; Savannah College of Art and Design; Tulsa Welding Institute; University of Arkansas, Fort Smith; University of Arkansas Rich Mountain; University of Central Arkasnas and Uiversity of the Ozarks.
Military presentations were made on behalf of the Arkansas Army National Guard, Sgt. Milton Oviedo; Arkansas Army National Guard, Sgt. Tony L. Payton; and U.S. Marine Corps, Sgt. Nicholas Harrison Servone Richards.
Achievement awards were presented including Seal of Biliteracy, Jessica Thomas; NWACC Distinguished Scholars, Cathy McCall; NWACC Rising Scholars, Cathy McCall; valedictorian and salutatorian, Charley Clark; Arkansas Challenge Scholars, Charley Clark and Leonard Ogden; and PRHS completers, Tiauna Young and Sherry Rickard.
For 2022, there were 66 PRHS CTE competeres, $79,105 in local scholarships; $395,302 in military scholarships; $120,000 Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholars; $471,660 Arkansas Academic Challenge and Grants; and $1,647,835 in university scholarships for a total of $2,713,902.
Scholarships List
Recepient^Name of Scholarship^Donor Name^Amount
Madison Rogers^USA Fireworks^Mr. and Mrs. Brewer^$250
Tristan Thurman^USA Fireworks^Mr. and Mrs. Brewer^$250
Christian Carreira^PRHS Scholarship^Jeans Donations^$425
Allie King^PRHS Scholarship^Jeans Donations^$425
Khalyn Kastner^Ronnie & Peggy David^Peggy David^$200
Damian Kimbrough^Guthrie Heating & Air Inc.^Guthrie Heating & Air Inc.^$400
Will Anderson^Charles Crabtree Memorial^Alice Crabtree^$400
Chelsea Blount^Vern & Margaret Walton^Margaret Walton^$200
Katilyn Joyce^Pea Ridge Dental^Logan Jones^$500
Drake Wolfenden^Rena & John Olson^Rena Olson^$200
Devon Hopkins^Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge^Arvest^$1,000
John Roses^Grant J. Fowler D.D.S.^Grant Fowler^$250
Joe Adams^Battle at the Ridge^Trent Loyd^$500
Riley Robbins^Ryan Mondy Memorial^Lisa Duckworth^$1,000
Kenna Shiers^Legendary Coaches of the 2000s^Clark, Laster, Harrod, Walker^$400
Isabella Cruz^Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^Mindy Bowlin^$500
Hallie Deaton^Sisco Funeral Home^Janet Spivey^$750
Logan Stewart^Sisco Funeral Home^Jeff Spivey^$750
Allie King^Mike & Patty Villines Memorial^Bobbye J. Dye^$750
Eli Wiggins^Mike & Patty Villines Memorial^Bobbye J. Dye^$750
Isabella Cruz^Dye Hards Gym^Bobbye J. Dye^$500
Lisbeth Vazquez^John Dye CPA John Dye^$500
Keeli Brown^Jason and Dia Dixon Dia Dixon^$500
Nalea Holliday^Main Street Real Estate - Dixon Family Dia Dixon^$1,000 Financial Need
Christian Carreira^Mae Freeman/General Fund Mae Freeman^$255
Braidon McCarley^Verna Dodd Memorial Lisa Crowder^$100
Braidon McCarley^Verna Dodd Memorial Terry and Marcia Dean^$100
Mariana Vargas^Lewis Architects Engineers Lewis Architects Engineers^$250
Bailee Farrell^June Easley June Easley^$200
Isaac Ross^DCA Strategic Consulting, PLLC DCA Strategic Consulting, PLLC^$500
Kamree Dye^Bright Futures^Misty Harris^$1,000
Isabella Cruz^Bright Futures^Misty Harris^$500
Madison Rogers^Bright Futures^Misty Harris^$500
Lauren Wright^Carroll Electric Cooperative Claudia Harp^$500
Riley Robbins^Mark and Michelle Howell^Mark Howell^$2,500
Mikayla Humphrey^Metro Appliances & More^Mark Howell^$2,500
Jorge Zuniga-Marquez^Rick and Susan Johnson^Rick and Susan Johnson^$1,000
Gabbie Fletcher^The Ridge Church^The Ridge Church^$2,000
Caleb Luper^The Ridge Church^The Ridge Church^$500
Mariana Vargas^The Ridge Church^The Ridge Church^$500
Noah Olson^First Baptist Church^First Baptist Church^$250
Kamree Dye^First Baptist Church^First Baptist Church^$250
Jorge Zuniga-Marquez^First Baptist Church^First Baptist Church^$250
Jamie Farrell^CEI Engineering Associates, Inc.^Jeff Geurian^$500
Kamree Dye^Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church^$200
Taylor McCaslin^David & Suzanne Dickey^David and Suzanne^$200
Drake Wolfenden^Center Point Contractors^Shelli McDaniel^$500
Will Anderson^CSM Farms, LLC^Chris and Shelli McDaniel ^$500
Monique Holley^CSM Investments & Developments^Chris and Shelli McDaniel^$500
Christopher Ellis^CSM Investments & Developments, Bentonville^$500
Noah Olson^Kevin Apple Memorial^Drew Rosser^$500
Kamree Dye^Optimist Club of Rogers^Sandy Lasater^$250
Lauren Wright^Optimist Club of Rogers^Sandy Lasater^$150
Dallice White^Blue Ribbon Academic Achievement^$500
Allie King^Earle and Billie Jines Memorial^Jim and Margaret Cheek^$200
Adonis Gamez^Wendell Reynolds Memorial^Linda M Reynolds^$250
Mary Hargiss^Wendell Reynolds Memorial^Sonja Reynolds Redwine^$250
Isabella Cates^Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^$250
Lillian Murray^Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^$250
Trinity Alley^Jackie & Freida Crabree^Jackie & Freida Crabtree^$200
Masie Foltz^Pea Ridge Youth Cheer^Mindy Cawthon^$250
Tristan Thurman^Pea Ridge Youth Cheer^Mindy Cawthon^$725
Kiowa Morris^Pea Ridge Youth Cheer^Mindy Cawthon^$725
Isabella Cruz^Pea Ridge Virtual Program^Dana Tabor^$145
Patrick Elliott^St, Bernard Knights of Columbus^Bella Vista Knights of Columbus, St. Bernard Council ^$1,000
Nalea Holliday^NextGen Rising^April Taylor^$500
Joseph Peal^Keith and Jennifer Allison^Keith and Jennifer Allison^$200
Braidon McCarley^Pea Ridge Masonic Lodge^Christopher Mondy^$250
Tristan Thurman^Shelter Insurance^Scott Comiskey $1,500
Laetitia Vang^Shelter Insurance^Matt Hillis^$1,500
-^Pea Ridge Band^Pea Ridge Band Boosters^$500
Keeli Brown^Pea Ridge Alumni^$1,000
Will Anderson^Pea Ridge Alumni^$1,000
Masie Foltz^Pea Ridge Alumni^$1,000
Robert Sebree^Pea Ridge Alumni^$1,000
Logan Stewart^Pea Ridge Alumni^$1,000
Joe Adams^Arvest Foundation Blackhawk^Arvest^$1,000
James Flanagan^Equity Bank^Alyssa Manual $500
Isabella Smith^Paryzek Scholarship^Gary and Krisi Paryzek^$500
Ashton Burt^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Robert Sebree^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Dakota Bott^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Genaro Reyes^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Jared Swope^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Kennedy Allison^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Landon Pitts^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Allie King^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Jorge Zuniga-Marquez^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Christian Carreira^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$500
Julianna Keeling^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
^Doug Howell Family Scholarship^Doug Howell^$2,500
Kennedy Allison^Benton County Farm Bureau^Bobbi McDougal^$500
Tristan Thurman^Kyle Weston Wilks Courage^Mindy Cawthon^$250
Kiowa Morris^Kyle Weston Wilks Compassion^Mindy Cawthon^$250
Caleb Neil^Dr. Karen Sherman^Dr. Karen Sherman^$1,000
William Anderson^24 Forever Memorial^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Nalea Holliday^24 Forever Memorial^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Lillian Murray^24 Forever Memorial^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Joseph Peal^24 Forever Memorial^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Robert Sebree^24 Forever Memorial^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Riley Robbins^24 Forever Memorial^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Kennedy Allison^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Keeli Brown^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Kamree Dye^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Masie Foltz^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Mary Hargiss^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Devon Hopkins^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Allie King^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Braidon McCarley^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Noah Olson^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Madison Rogers^24 Forever Memorial^$500
John Roses^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Kenna Shiers^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Jared Swope^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Lauren Wright^24 Forever Memorial^$500
Nalea Holliday^ASPMA^Arkansas Association of Educational Admistrators^$1,000
Garrett Jacobs^Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^Kevin Trevathan^$1,000
Lauren Wright^Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^Kevin Trevathan^$1,000
-^The Perfect Choice^$200
Gabbie Fletcher^Chatin Cato Miss Pea Ridge Pay It Forward Scholarship^Meghan Good^$500
Gabbie Fletcher^Beta Alpha Servant Mentality Scholarship^Meghan Good^$500
Joe Adams^Beta Alpha Servant Mentality Scholarship^Meghan Good^$500
Braidon McCarley^Beta Alpha Servant Mentality Scholarship^Meghan Good^$500
Adonis Gamez^Beta Alpha Servant Mentality Scholarship^Meghan Good^$500
Bailee Farrell^Pea Ridge FCCLA^Sherry Rickard^$800
Khalyn Kastner^Pea Ridge FCCLA^Sherry Rickard^$500
-Dustin Hickman and Class '76^Gwen Alnasery^$200
CTE Completers List
Agricultural Power, Structural, & Technical Systems
Caleb Luper
Mariana Vargas
Brianna Worley
Animal Systems
Gavin Spivey
Mariana Vargas
Brianna Worley
Computer Science
Bradley Dean
Jesse Dipley
Isaac Ross
Family and Consumer Science
Julianna Keeling
Paige Brown
Food Production, Management, and Services
Nathaniel Bennett
Trevor Blair
Bailee Farrell
Paul Fryar
Monique Holley
Khayln Kastner
Nevaeh King
Tyler Quam
Isaac Ross
Laetitia Vang
Industrial Equipment Technologies
Gavin Bernosky
Joseph Bott
Jesse Dipley
Jamie Farrell
Evan Ford
Charles Goss
Clayton Henson
Zachary Jordan
Larry Laurent
Jorge Salinas
Christopher Sharp
Holli Waterman
Landon Weston
Devon Hopkins
Ryan Law
Braidon McCarley
Robert "Clay" Sebree
Logan Stewart
Edgar Torres
Cole Vincent
Marketing
Masie Foltz
Kaitlyn Joyce
Marketing Management
Alyssa Anderson
Adonis Gamez
Nalea Holliday
Riley Robbins
Marketing Research
Nalea Holliday
Medical Office Administration
Chelsea Blount
Medical Professions
Kennedy Allison
Madison Bryant
Isabella Cruz
James Flanagan
Mikayla Humphrey
Julianna Keeling
Lexxie King
Anahi Moreno
Kiowa Morris
Caleb Neil
Tyler Quam
Kenna Shiers
Tristan Thurman
Dallice White
Supply Chain and Logistics
Christian Kline
Television Production
Aiden Aguilar
Welding
Levi Taylor