Eleven candidates seek four of the five School Board seats

School Election

May 24 - Election

Early voting

Benton County Admin Bldg.

215 E. Central, Bentonville

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, & Friday, May 20

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, May 23

Tuesday, May 24

7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge

NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield

Four of five School Board seats will be filled by voters at next Tuesday's election. All five seats were open, but one candidate, currently an incumbent, is running unopposed. Each seat represents one zone.

Four men are seeking the Zone 1 School Board seat. They are Ryan Heckman, Chris Olson, Trenton Talburt and Adam Yager.

There are two candidates for Zone 2. They are Jessica Branham and Stephen (Drew) Rosser.

The three candidates for Zone 3 are Leslie Jackson, Eric Rowlee and Sarah Saragusa.

Mindy Cawthon (incumbent) is unopposed in Zone 4.

There are two candidates in Zone 5. They are Melanie Christensen and John Dye.

Voters must live within the same zone as the candidate for whom they're voting.

The election is set for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Early voting began May 9 and continues through Monday, May 23.

School superintendent Keith Martin has scheduled training sessions for the winners of the election to begin May 25 in order to prepare the new School Board members for their responsibilities.

Zone 1

Ryan Heckman

Residency: Pea Ridge resident for 19 years

Occupation: Engineering manager for Clorox for more than 20 years

Education: Bachelor in engineering management, Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, (now Missouri S&T)

Political experience: Previously served a term on Pea Ridge School Board

Chris Olson

Residency: Pea Ridge resident from 2006-2008, 2010-2011, and since 2013

Occupation: Retired law enforcement

Education: not disclosed

Political experience: None

Trenton Talburt

Residency: Pea Ridge

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad, former school maintenance employee in Nome, Alaska, and worked for vendor for Walmart

Education: Graduated Pea Ridge High School 2007

Political experience: None

Adam Yager

Residency: Pea Ridge resident since 2010

Occupation: Senior claims manager, Walmart

Education: Graduate of Bentonville High School

Political experience: None

Zone 2

Jessica Branham

Residency: Pea Ridge resident since 2017

Occupation: Senior project manager, Walmart

Education: Attended NorthWest Arkansas Community College, currently taking classes from University of Arkansas

Political experience: None

Stephen (Drew) Rosser

Residency: Pea Ridge resident

Occupation: Realtor for H&R Group at Thrive Real Estate, owner of Lil Hawks Children's Academy

Education: Graduate of Pea Ridge High School

Political experience: None

Zone 3

Leslie Jackson

Residency: Pea Ridge resident since 2013

Occupation: Senior client service associate for the past 10 years at a finance firm in Rogers

Education: Graduate of Van Horn High School, Mo.

Political experience: None

Eric Rowlee

Residency: Pea Ridge resident since 2011

Occupation: Director of learning architecture and design, Walmart.

Education: Associates degree from Illinois Valley Community College, bachelors degree in psychology from Brigham Young University, masters in industrial/organizational psychology from University of Nebraska and an MBA from Brigham Young University

Political experience: None

Sarah Saragusa

Residency: Pea Ridge resident since 2018

Occupation: Licensed mental health therapist

Education: Bachelor's degree in communications, masters degree in clinical mental health, both from Henderson State University

Political experience: None

Zone 4

Mindy Cawthon, unopposed

Zone 5

Melanie Christensen

Residency: Pea Ridge resident for 10 years

Occupation: Homemaker, substitute school bus driver

Education: Attended Brigham Young University

Political experience: None

John Dye

Residency: Pea Ridge resident for 16 years

Occupation: Certified public accountant, gym owner

Education: Attended Southwest Baptist University

Political experience: Currently serving a second term on Pea Ridge School Board

Jackson



Rowlee



John Dye



Ryan Heckman



Chris Olson



Trenton Talburt



Adam Yager



Jessica Branham



Drew Rosser



Melanie Christensen

