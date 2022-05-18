Dogs dead from smoke

A structure fire Saturday morning resulted in the deaths of more than 75 dogs, according to Avoca Fire Chief Frankie Elliott, who said there were many more dogs outside the structure that were taken by animal control. He said it appeared the dogs died due to smoke inhalation.

Elliott said his department was aided by Pea Ridge, NEBCO and Little Flock at the scene. The three-bedroom house at 12510 Deason Road, Rogers, just off Tucks Chapel Road in rural Benton County, was a loss, Elliott said.

There were five people there, all of whom escaped without injury.

"There was smoke coming out of the back windows and the eaves when we arrived," Elliott said. "We were able to knock it down pretty quickly."

He said the fire marshall would assess to determine the cause of the fire.