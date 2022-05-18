Curried fruit

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

3 cans fruit salad, chunks

1 can Mandarin oranges

1/2 can maraschino cherries

1 can black pitted cherries

1 can pineapple chunks

1 can fruit cocktail

3 bananas, chunked

1/2 c. brown sugar

1 tsp. curry

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 stick butter

Put well-drained fruit in casserole dish. Mix sugar, curry and well-sifted cornstarch. Sift or shake dry ingredients on top of fruit. Melt butter and drizzle over top. Cook for 20 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve warm or cold.

Option: Can try with a dab of cinnamon and allspice.

