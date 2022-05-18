Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 10
Barbara L. Bateman, 38, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Gene R. Bateman, 40, contempt of court, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Haliegh Bates, 22, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Chelsey N. Bolt, 29, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Robert Kyle Boyle, 35, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Lane William Brazelton, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Juan Carlos Calderon-Perez, 49, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Juan Bert Cervantes-Rodriguez, 29, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Mikale David Cross, 24, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty
Michael David, 46, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Rowena A. Davis, 66, public intoxication, guilty
Caleb Bryce Derryberry, 21, speeding, bond forfeit
Kayla M Everett, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed finding entered
Zoe Renea Foster, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Daniel Alejandro Gonzalez, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Arthur P. Hardin, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Lorren Ashley Harrison, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
Shannon D. Heft, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Samuel C. Hendrickson, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Ronal Herrera-Batrez, 19, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Nathaniel K. Inthasone, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
James Curry Johnson, 43, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Andrew L. Lang, 43, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Alexander N. Lawhon, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit
Jon I. Logan, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Deborah A. Luckey, 42, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ginilynn Maria, 58, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
April R. Olguin, 39, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Eric D. Pedigo, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Argel Ann Pippin, 58, speeding, bond forfeit
Christopher C. Prevatt, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Cabrera Jose Reyes, 32, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; speeding, guilty
Keenan Rice, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Sarah Elena Rothwell, 36, speeding, guilty
Michael Scott Ruark, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Obiedo Alberto Salinas, 64, no drivers license or license expired, guilty
Obiedo Alberto Salinas, 64, speeding, guilty
Samantha Faye Steiger, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Colt Domino Tripp, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
John Chris Williams, 48, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Rebecca Lynn Williams, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Bonnie M. Wilson, 48, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Alene June Wright, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Joshua Eric Zech-Barrera, 30, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit