Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 10

Barbara L. Bateman, 38, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Gene R. Bateman, 40, contempt of court, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Haliegh Bates, 22, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Chelsey N. Bolt, 29, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Robert Kyle Boyle, 35, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Lane William Brazelton, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Juan Carlos Calderon-Perez, 49, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Juan Bert Cervantes-Rodriguez, 29, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Mikale David Cross, 24, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Michael David, 46, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Rowena A. Davis, 66, public intoxication, guilty

Caleb Bryce Derryberry, 21, speeding, bond forfeit

Kayla M Everett, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed finding entered

Zoe Renea Foster, 27, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Daniel Alejandro Gonzalez, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Arthur P. Hardin, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Lorren Ashley Harrison, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

Shannon D. Heft, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Samuel C. Hendrickson, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Ronal Herrera-Batrez, 19, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Nathaniel K. Inthasone, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

James Curry Johnson, 43, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Andrew L. Lang, 43, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Alexander N. Lawhon, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit

Jon I. Logan, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Deborah A. Luckey, 42, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ginilynn Maria, 58, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

April R. Olguin, 39, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Eric D. Pedigo, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Argel Ann Pippin, 58, speeding, bond forfeit

Christopher C. Prevatt, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Cabrera Jose Reyes, 32, no drivers license or license expired, guilty; speeding, guilty

Keenan Rice, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sarah Elena Rothwell, 36, speeding, guilty

Michael Scott Ruark, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Obiedo Alberto Salinas, 64, no drivers license or license expired, guilty

Obiedo Alberto Salinas, 64, speeding, guilty

Samantha Faye Steiger, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Colt Domino Tripp, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

John Chris Williams, 48, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Rebecca Lynn Williams, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Bonnie M. Wilson, 48, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Alene June Wright, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Joshua Eric Zech-Barrera, 30, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit