Benton County Jail

Monday, May 9

11 p.m. Cody Michael Baker, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts aggravated assault on family or household member; third-degree battery; second-degree assault/recklessconduct creates risk of physical injury; breaking or entering, criminal trespass; second-degree terroristic threatening

Tuesday, May 10

5:02 a.m. Isaiah Comfort, 19, Garfield, by Lowell Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; driving under influence of drugs, first drug; flight-escape (fleeing vehicle or conveyance); possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine pdp

3:22 p.m. Shannon Denise Helt, 51, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving one day

3:33 p.m. Chris Lee Perryman, 44, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving one day; driving with suspended/revoked driver's license

3:42 p.m. Jon Ireland Logan, 34, Anderson, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police contempt of court, serving two days

4:04 p.m. Dakota Cheyenne Wilson, 24, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving 1 day

4:18 p.m. Arthur Prestin Hardin, 36, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving one day

4:25 p.m. Samantha Steiger, 28, Hiwasse, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving one day

11:59 p.m. Terry McAllister, 56, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on family or household member

Wednesday, May 11

12:11 a.m. Michael J. McAllister, 48, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on family or household member

12:56 a.m. Kendall Shelley, 35, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, third-degree domestic battering

Thursday, May 12

9:54 p.m. April Frazier, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

Friday, May 13

4:37 p.m. Taylor Stanton, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act

7:34 p.m. Kimberly Chism, 36, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, second offense

Saturday, May 14

4:33 a.m. Corinne Kaye Dewitt, 51, Washburn, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; unsafe vehicle - defective equipment; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); revocation of parole/probation

Sunday, May 15

1:32 a.m. Toby Swift, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

12:37 p.m. Brenda Dixon, 50, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance and four failure to appear