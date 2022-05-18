ATU recognizes spring 2022 tradition keepers

RUSSELLVILLE -- Sixteen Arkansas Tech University spring 2022 graduates earned the Tradition Keeper designation.

They are:

• Colby Willett of Pea Ridge

• Lora Beth Brown of Rogers

• Jordan Burgess of Shirley

• Briley Elizabeth Evans of Judsonia

• Kaylee Ann Freeman of Russellville

• Morgan Ann Hitt of Hot Springs

• Madison Holloway of Alma

• Macie Johnson of Bauxite

• Shayla Miller of Nashville

• Mo'Neshia Morris of Bastrop, La.

• Amber Marie Parnell of Sterlington, La.

• Brittany Shannon of Clinton

• Sarah Nicole Snodgrass of Greenwood

• Elizabeth Marie Turner of Charleston

• Mattie Caroline Wright of Clarksville

• Hanyang Zhang of Guangzhou, China

According to the ATU Alumni Association, ATU Tradition Keepers are students who have "maintained the value of the student experience while completing their degree."

Participation in Arkansas Tech events and organizations, demonstrated leadership and service experience and an authentic affection for Arkansas Tech are among the characteristics present in ATU Tradition Keepers.

Those selected for the honor are awarded green recognition cords to wear at commencement. They also receive special recognition in the commencement ceremony program and the ATU Tradition Keeper designation is reflected on the graduate's official university transcripts.

Learn more about the ATU Tradition Keeper program at https://bit.ly/3jc4CRQ.