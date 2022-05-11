Young Blackhawks camps slated

Several camps will be offered for young athletes this summer.

Little TrackHawks Summer Camp

The 2022 Little TrackHawks Summer Camp is scheduled for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2.

The camp is for boys and girls going into second to seventh grades. The camp costs $30 and will be held on the track and in the indoor facility.

For more informaiton, contact coach Heather Wade at [email protected]

FLIGHT School for football

FLIGHT School for football is slated for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, through Thursday, June 9.

"A fun camp to teach introductory footbal lskills under thementorship of current Blackhawks," according to head coach Brey Cook, the camp is for all northwest Arkansas youth athletes from first through sixth grade. "Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy the FLIGHT."

The camp will be held in the indoor facility and on the football field. The cost is $20 per day for $60 for the four-day camp if pre-registered. Concessions will be available. School lunch will be provided.

The schedule is Monday: Navy football; Tuesday: Bouncy House 2.0; Wednesday, Jersey Day; and Thursday, you will get wet.