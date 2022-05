Blackhawk senior Tristan Thurman signed a letter of intent to cheer for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, during a ceremony at Pea Ridge High School Wednesday, May 4.

Cheer coach Courtney Hurst introduced Thurman, who was accompanied by his parents for the event.

Thurman said he plans to major in nursing at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and become a registered nurse.