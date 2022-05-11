Three track athletes sign for college track

Nine athletes signed letters of intent to compete on the college level Wednesday, May 4, in a ceremony in the arena at Pea Ridge High School. After opening remarks by principal Charley Clark, head coaches of several sports spoke about the athletes from their programs.

Track

Head Lady Blackhawk track coach Heather Wade commended the diligence of the athletes as she celebrated the three young ladies who signed letters of intent for college sports.

"Today we get to celebrate these athletes," Wade said, as she enumerated the accomplishments of the track program over the six years each of these athletes participated.

She said that these girls, from seventh grade to 12th, the Blackhawk track and cross country teams have been two-time Cross Country District Champs, Cross Country State runner up; three-time District Track Champs; three-time indoor Track State Champs; and two-time outdoor Track State Champs.

"I'm very proud of these girls and excited to watch them at the next level," she said.

Kamree Dye

Kamree Dye is signing to further her education and to participate in Track and Field at John Brown University.

Kamree has been a part of the track program for six years.

She has a great work ethic and always takes advantage of every opportunity.

She is a time all state track runner

In 2021, she was part of the state champion 4x200-meter team and in 2022 she was an indoor state champion in the long jump and a part of the 4x400-meter championship team.

This year Kamree set a new school record in the 400-meter!

"Congratulation, Kamree," Wade said.

Dye, daughter of John and Bobbye Jo Dye, said she plans to major in international business and Spanish and hopes to work with international marketing.

Liz Vazquez

Liz Vazquez is signing to further her education and to participate in Track and Field and Cross County at John Brown University.

Liz has been a part of the track and Cross County program for 6 years.

She has a great drive and is very passionate about her training

She is one of our top track distance runners and is a time all state cross country runner

"This year Liz set a new school record in the mile and two mile," Wade said.

"Congratulations Liz!"

Vazquez, daughter of Ana Islas, plans to major in biology and Spanish and hopefully become a pediatrician.

Dallice White

Dallice White is signing to further her education and to participate in Track and Field at Arkansas Tech University.

White has been a part of the Blackhawk track program for six years, accoding to head track coach Heather Wade.

"She has a great drive and is always willing to step in and help her team in any event with a smile on her face!

"She received all state honors Tuesday, May 3, after becoming a champion in the disc. She has also been on a couple state champion 4x800-meter teams."

"This year Dallice set a new school record in the shot put!" Wade said.

Congratulations Dallice!

White plans to major in biomedicine at Arkansas Tech University.

Team statistics

From the seventh to 12th grades, the teams they have been apart of has earned several awards including:

• Two-time Cross Country district championships;

• Cross country State runner-up;

• Three-time district Track champs;

• Three-time indoor Track state champs; and

• Two outdoor Track state champs.

"I'm very proud of these girls and excited to watch them at the next level," Wade said.

Kamree Dye, center, signed a letter of intent to run track at John Brown University. She was joined in celebrating by her parents, John and B.J. Dye, brothers, Jace and Gannon Dye and head coach Heather Wade.



Liz Vazquez, left, signed a letter of intent for John Brown University track team. She was joined by family Ana Islas, brothers George and Kevin Vazquez, Beth Martinez and head coach Heather Wade.



Dallice White, center, signed a letter of intent for track to Arkansas Tech University. Joining her in celebrating were her parents, Merrill and Darcy White and maternal grandparents, Darrell and ... Van Roekel, and head track coach Heather Wade.



Liz Vazquez, left, signed a letter of intent for John Brown University track team. She was joined by family Ana Islas, brothers George and Kevin Vazquez, and Beth Martinez.

