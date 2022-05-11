Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 19

Thursday, May 11, 1972

Roy A. Roe of Foreman, Ark., was hired as the new superintendent of Pea Ridge schools at a special meeting Monday. He was given a two-year contract at $10,000 a year, plus 9 cents a mile travel expense for school related travel outside the district. Roe succeeds Andrew Widener, who served for the past five years.

The Pea Ridge Band Boosters Club will sponsor a chicken barbecue Saturday. Fred McKinney will cook the chickens. That evening, the boosters will sponsor a Hootenanny with Evan McCool and the Woody Edmonds Band, Frank Price's group, and others. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of instruments and music for the band.

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent Lionel J. Bienvenu said rangers will begin issuing citations to vehicle operators who do not stay on the park tour road.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 19

Wednesday, May 12, 1982

Photos of the 47 graduates of Pea Ridge High School, class of 1982, will be published in the May 19 edition of The TIMES.

Year-end activities at Pea Ridge High School began last week when seniors were interviewed by KURM radio and the seniors went to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City Friday.

Charles Hughes, representing Gov. Frank White and the state, presented a check for $100,000 to Mayor Lester Hall. The check represents a soft loan for the city's use in completing the sewer project.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 19

Thursday, May 14, 1992

Concrete forms were recently removed from the new Jacket Bridge showing a modern structure. Progress also continues on approaches.

The Pea Ridge City Council heard discussion that the Pea Ridge Ambulance has been on site for Saturday night races at Northwest Arkansas Speedway on Arkansas Highway 72 just west of Pea Ridge. the ambulance service is charging $137.17 to be at the races. State regulations require an ambulance on site when racing is underway.

There was considerable discussion Monday before the School Board as to whether Good Friday should be a school holiday. The board decided to make it a holiday.

A survey requested by superintendent Marvin Higginbottom forecast nearly 1,000 students in the Pea Ride School District by the 1995-1996 school year. There are nearly 750 students in the district this year.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 19

Wednesday, May 8, 2002

Watching Gary Fletcher split cedar rails could take you back a couple of centuries, to the 1800s, until he hauls out his chain saw to urge a stubborn tree into halving. Fletcher, who has a turkey farm on Gann Ridge Road, contracts with the Pea Ridge National Military Park to split cedar rails for the rail fences that are characteristic of the park.

Pea Ridge has been leading the pack in recycling, said Steve Parker, a coordinator with the Tri-County Solid Waste District. Pea Ridgers have brought in a total of 15,443 pounds during the four months since recycling began.

Kim Brown and Dr. Karen Sherman told the Women's Business Association that the group had been approached by Beta Alpha Sorority about conducting the beauty pageants associated with the Pea Ridge Community Fair.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 19

Wednesday, May 9, 2012

He was just 17 in 1944 and been out of college for you year. He went to junior college. He wanted to serve his country, so, he lied. Don Wheeless, now 86 years old, told the enlistment personnel he was 18 and joined the U.s. Navy during World War II. Wheeless and his wife, Marjorie, live just west of Pea Ridge in the Plentywood Farms area.

Young students were applauded for their many awards in art by the Pea Ridge School Board at the regular meeting Monday. Art teacher John McGee presented certificates to the students.

A day car business at a residence on Grace Court was approved by Planning Commission members with a condition requiring a review in five years. Amy Greek and Jennifer Carpenter appeared before planners to request the permit.