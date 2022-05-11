Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, May 16
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, broccoli salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 17
Breakfast: Banana muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, green peas, mashed potatoes & gravy, biscuit, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 19
Breakfast: Mini cinni, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey & cheese croissant, lettuce/tomato/pickle, tator togs, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 20
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75