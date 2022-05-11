Obituary for the May 11, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Phyllis June Long

Phyllis June Long, 65, of Bentonville, died May 8, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born June 13, 1956, in Bentonville to John Carroll Evans and Julaine Phyllis Beguin Evans.

She worked for Harris-McHaney Real Estate in commercial sales and retired from Outdoor Cap. Phyllis loved to shop, Krispy Kreme donuts, her cat "Floy" and most of all her husband, Don. She was homecoming queen of Pea Ridge High School in 1974 and was a Pea Ridge High School graduate.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors are her husband of 44 years, Donald Lee Long of the home; her mother, Julaine Ogden of Ponca City, Okla.; two brothers Robert Evans (Kathy) and Corky Evans, all of Seligman, Mo.; a sister, Judy Weston of Bentonville; half-sister, Donna C. Vantwyver; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Hickman Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

