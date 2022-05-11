Sign in
Newest PRHS reflects modern design

Open design welcomes students back by Annette Beard | Today at 10:55 a.m.
The new Pea Ridge High School at 1925 W. Pickens Rd. has 141,000 square feet ...

This year's Pea Ridge High School graduates have enjoyed the newest of the several campuses that have housed the Pea Ridge seniors over the past century.

Bright and shining, the new Pea Ridge High School reflects the newest advances in education while honoring the commitment to community. Windows abound, both on inside as well as exterior walls, creating an open feeling throughout.

The 141,000-square feet building offers state-of-the art science lab, culinary classroom, art room, classrooms, choir room and band room as well as a gymnasium and auditorium. There is an elevator providing access to all between the two floors.

Open balcony areas upstairs will offer seating areas off the library for students to read or study.

The new campus opened in August 2020.

Print Headline: Newest PRHS reflects modern design

