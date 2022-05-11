Dixon and McGarrah sign for college

Baseball - Matt Easterling

"Thank you to the parents of these young men," head baseball coach Matt Easterling said. "Without your dedication and love for you sons, none of this would be possible. The money invested, travel, laundry, time,love and dedication poured into these young men has finally paid off.

"I'm incredibly blessed as a coach to have the opportunity to be a smal part of their journey.

Hagen McGarrah

Hagen McGarrah signed a letter of intent with North Central Missouri College. A three-year starter, Hagen was batting 4.14 in 10 games this season befoer his injury. In his career, he accumulated 31 runs, 27 hits, three doubles, one triple and 18 runs batted in. As a pitcher, he struck out 43 batters. He was awarded the 1019 Rookie of the Year and the 2021 Gold Glove.

"We are incredibly proud of Hagen and excited about thi sfuture with the Pirates," Easterling said.

McGarrah, son of Jason and Mary McGarrah, said he is plans to major in criminal justice and hopes to become a game warden.

Matt Dixon

Matt Dixon signed a letter of intent with the University of the Ozarks, Clarksville.

A three-year starter, Dixon accumulated 39 runs, 34 hits, three doubles, one triple and 17 runs batted in. Pitching, he has struck out 66 batters. He has been awarded the 2021 All Conference, Infield Gold Glove and the Blackhawk Award.

"We are incredibly proud of Matt and excited about his future with the Eagles," Easterling said.

Dixon, son of Shawn and Jenny Dixon, said he plans to major in environmental science.

Matt Dixon and his parents, Shawn and Jenny Dixon, were joined in celebrating his signing to play ball at the University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, by his coaches Blake Rudolph, Garrett King and Matt Easterling and team mates.



Hagen McGarrah signed a letter of intent to play baseball at North Central Missouri College. The son of Jason and Mary McGarrah, Hagan was batting 4.14 in 10 games before an injury sidelined him.

