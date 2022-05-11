Clark encourages PRHS graduates

Dear Class of 2022,

It is amazing how fast four years can fly by. It feels like just yesterday when you guys arrived at the old high school. I remember giving tours to your class as eighth graders and thinking we had our work cut out for us. I was not wrong!

There are a lot of things that happen in life that are well outside of our control. While we might not be able to control these things, we can control how we react to them. This lesson was something your class embodied and reminded me of consistently. In the last four years we have seen our share of life changing events, but the attitude displayed by the Class of 2022 helped everyone through tough times.

As you leave PRHS, I ask that you represent Pea Ridge to the fullest. This is one of the best places in the whole world. Make sure everyone knows that. If you leave, please make sure to visit. If you stay, help contribute to the community that helped provide for you. Either way, know that Pea Ridge High School will always be here to help you.

Go Hawks!

Charley Clark

PRHS Principal

•••

Editor's note: Graduation for the Class of 2022 is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the arena in the new Pea Ridge High School. See the B and C sections of this week's TIMES for graduates and more information.