Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cates signs with Hendrix

by From Staff Reports | Today at 10:50 a.m.
Bella Cates signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Hendrix College. She was joined in the ceremony by her parents, ... and Sonya Fowler.


"What an honor and privilege it is to stand up here today and recognized such a bright and talented young lady," said Heath Neal, head Lady Blackhawk coach. "Today is a day for celebration, to recognize the achievements of Bella Cates as she signs with Hendrix College."

Cates said she plans to major in pre-med and hopes to become a family physician.

Neal said statistics for Cates and the team during her time on the team include:

Team accomplishments

37-18 Overall Record (2 years)

2021 District Tournament Champs

2021 Regional Tournament Runner-up

2021 State Tournament Elite Eight

2021 Golden Arrow Tournament Runner-up

2021 Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational Tournament Champs

Individual accomplishments

606 (Points in two seasons)

146 (3 points made)

2021 All-Conference

2022 All-Conference

2022 Kurm Dream Team Member

2021 Team Sharpshooter Award Winner

2021 Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational Tournament MVP Award

  photo  Bella Cates signed a letter of intent to play basketball at ... Hendrix College Her parents, Sonya Fowler and ... and coach Heath Neal joined her in the ceremony.
  


Print Headline: Cates signs with Hendrix

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT