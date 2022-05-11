Cates signs with Hendrix

"What an honor and privilege it is to stand up here today and recognized such a bright and talented young lady," said Heath Neal, head Lady Blackhawk coach. "Today is a day for celebration, to recognize the achievements of Bella Cates as she signs with Hendrix College."
Cates said she plans to major in pre-med and hopes to become a family physician.
Neal said statistics for Cates and the team during her time on the team include:
Team accomplishments
37-18 Overall Record (2 years)
2021 District Tournament Champs
2021 Regional Tournament Runner-up
2021 State Tournament Elite Eight
2021 Golden Arrow Tournament Runner-up
2021 Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational Tournament Champs
Individual accomplishments
606 (Points in two seasons)
146 (3 points made)
2021 All-Conference
2022 All-Conference
2022 Kurm Dream Team Member
2021 Team Sharpshooter Award Winner
2021 Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational Tournament MVP Award