Cates signs with Hendrix





"What an honor and privilege it is to stand up here today and recognized such a bright and talented young lady," said Heath Neal, head Lady Blackhawk coach. "Today is a day for celebration, to recognize the achievements of Bella Cates as she signs with Hendrix College."

Cates said she plans to major in pre-med and hopes to become a family physician.

Neal said statistics for Cates and the team during her time on the team include:

Team accomplishments

37-18 Overall Record (2 years)

2021 District Tournament Champs

2021 Regional Tournament Runner-up

2021 State Tournament Elite Eight

2021 Golden Arrow Tournament Runner-up

2021 Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational Tournament Champs

Individual accomplishments

606 (Points in two seasons)

146 (3 points made)

2021 All-Conference

2022 All-Conference

2022 Kurm Dream Team Member

2021 Team Sharpshooter Award Winner

2021 Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational Tournament MVP Award

Bella Cates signed a letter of intent to play basketball at ... Hendrix College Her parents, Sonya Fowler and ... and coach Heath Neal joined her in the ceremony.





