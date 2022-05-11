Blackhawks win 1st at state, again

The Blackhawk track team won the state outdoor track meet Wednesday, May 4, for the second year in a row.

"Coach (Heather) Wade and I are very proud of our track teams," coach Jason Upton said.

"The boys are back to back 4A State Outdoor Champions, and they won the 4A State Indoor Championship in February. Our Lady Trackhawks also won the 4A Indoor title, and they finished third last night.

"We outscored Magnolia (second place) by a margin of 105-64. Last year's margin was 94-78 over Nashville (Magnolia took third with 64 last year)," he said.

"While we are saddened to lose a great group of seniors to graduation, we have several underclassmen who scored points in many events at state," Upton said.

The following athletes will travel to Russellville to the Meet of Champs Wednesday, May 11: Dallice White, discus; Patrick Elliott, 100- and 200-meter; Cade Mann, 400-meter; and Owen Reynolds, Troy Ferguson, Tian Grant and Grandon Grant, 4x800-meter.

On Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, the following athletes will travel to Fayetteville for the State Decathlon/Heptathlon: Kamree Dye, Dallice White, Phoenix Edmisson and Cade Mann.

Notable performances from the state track meet were:

• Patrick Ellliott

100-meter, State Champion (back to back)

200-meter, State Champion (back to back)

400-meter, State Runner Up

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

• Cade Mann

400-meter, State Champion (beat Elliott at the finish line, Elliott was 2021 champ)

100-meter, 4th Place

200-meter, 4th Place

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

• Grandon Grant

4x800-meter relay, State Champions (back to back)

3,200-meter run, State Runner Up (3rd last year)

1,600-meter run, 6th Place

• Troy Ferguson

4x800-meter relay, State Champions

800-meter run, 4th Place

1,600-meter run, 7th Place

• Tian Grant

4x800-meter relay, State Champions

3,200-meter, 3rd Place

• Owen Reynolds

4x800-meter relay, State Champions

800-meter run, 6th Place

• Caleb Neil

Pole Vault, State Runner Up

• Phoenix Edmisson

Pole Vault, 5th Place (5th in 2021)

• Hunter Singh

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

• Sebasttien Mullikin

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

"Our 4x800-meter relay team won their second straight State Title," Upton said. "Grandon Grant was the only athlete to return on that relay for Pea Ridge. Our time of 8:33.79 beat last year's time of 8:34.17"

• Dallice White

Discus Throw, State Champion (3rd last year)

Shot Put 8th Place

• Kamree Dye

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

200-meter, State Runner Up (3rd last year)

400-meter, State Runner Up

100-meter, 4th Place

Long Jump, 7th Place

• Rylee Raines

4x800-meter relay, 5th Place

3,200-meter run, 8th Place

Trinity Fox

4x200-meter relay, 3rd Place

• Bella Cates

4x200-meter relay, 3rd Place

• Evelyn Hernandez

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

4x200-meter relay, 3rd Place

• Kyleigh Pruitt

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

4x200-meter relay, 3rd Place

• Madison Smith

4x400-meter relay, State Runner Up

• Liz Vazquez

4x800-meter relay, 5th Place

• Ava Pippin

4x800-meter relay, 5th Place

• Allie King

4x800-meter relay, 5th Place

RESULTS

Teams

Top 10

Men

1 Pea Ridge^105

2 Magnolia^64

3 DeQueen^45

4 Forrest City^42

5 Camden Fairview^37

6 Farmington^36

7 Ozark^33

7 Hope^33

9 Clarksville^30

10 Crossett^26

Women

1 Valley View^68

2 Magnolia^58

3 Pea Ridge^53

4 Stuttgart^51

5 DeQueen^46.5

6 Ozark^44

7 Brookland^39

8 Clarksville^36

9 Gravette^33

10 Harrison^32

Girls

100-meter

4 Dye, Kamree^12.85

200-meter

2 Dye, Kamree Pea Ridge 26.36

400-meter

2 Dye, Kamree Pea Ridge 1:00.39

800-meter

9 Vazquez, Liz Pea Ridge 2:40.86

1,600-meter

9 Raines, RyLee Pea Ridge 5:50.07

12 Vazquez, Liz Pea Ridge 5:54.27

3,200-meter

8 Raines, RyLee Pea Ridge 13:00.09

9 Vazquez, Liz Pea Ridge 13:15.69

4x200-meter relay

3 Pea Ridge A 1:54.44

(Dye, Cates, Hernandez, Pruitt)

4x400-meter relay

2 Pea Ridge A 4:15.70

(Williams, Smith, Hernandez, Pruitt)

4x800-meter relay

5^Pea Ridge A^11:07.15

(Pippin, 2:54.035; Smith, 2:49.149, 5:43.184; Raines, 2:44.747; and Vazquez, 2:39.216)

Pole Vault

11^King, Allie ^7' 6"

High Jump

14^Tidwell, Kylee^4' 8"

Discus

1^White, Dallice^108' 8"

Shot put

8 White, Dallice^32' 10.25"

Long jump

7^Dye, Kamree^15' 0.75"

Triple jump

11^Williams, Kennedy^32' 5.25"

16^Smith, Madison^31' 0.50"

Boys

100-meter

1^Elliott, Patrick^10.89

4^Mann, Cade^11.25

200-meter

1^Elliott, Patrick^22.43

4^Mann, Cade^23.34

400-meter

1^Mann, Cade^50.14

2^Elliott, Patrick^50.39

800-meter

4^Ferguson, Troy^2:08.63

6^Reynolds, Owen^2:09.49

1,600-meter

6^Grant, Grandon^4:39.18

7^Ferguson, Troy^4:43.05

3,200-meter

2^Grant, Grandon^10:06.00

3^Grant, Tian^10:12.07

4x200-meter relay

12^Pea Ridge A 1:38.73

(Williams, Escajeda, Mullikin, Elliott)

4x400-meter relay

2^Pea Ridge A 3:34.07

(Singh, Mann, Mullikin, Elliott)

4x800-meter relay

1^Pea Ridge A^8:33.79

(Grant, 2:08.100; Ferguson, 2:08.702; Reynolds, 2:09.765; Grant, 2:07.220)

Pole vault

2^Neil, Caleb^2' 6"

5^Edmisson, Phoenix^12' 0"

Shot put

14^Carney, Peyton^39' 0.75"