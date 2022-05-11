Benton County Jail

Monday, May 2

12:17 p.m. Juan Torres, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

Tuesday, May 3

11:37 a.m. T.J. Abernathy, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second-degree sexual assault

3:23 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revoke warrant

7:39 p.m. Jessica Kelley Garrett, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Saturday, May 7

5:53 p.m. David Loren Willett, 58, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession drug paraphernalia PDP

11:14 p.m. Christopher Heuerman, 40, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; possession of open container; drive or move vehicle without registration; first driving under influence; child support enforcement

Sunday, May 8

1:10 a.m. Gregory James Payne, 44, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, driving with suspended or revoked driver's license; refusal to submit to chemical test, second violation of omnibus DWI Act; driving or move vehicle without registration; violation ignition interlock device

10:01 a.m. Scott Harlan Davies, 54, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine w/intent; del., poss., manu., drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance; failure to appear

10:19 a.m. Kathleen Elizabeth Kelly, 59, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine