Area events

Learn about battlefield plants

A hike to learn about native plants and trees is set for May 28 at Pea Ridge National Military Park. All activities start at the visitor center. Botany experts will lead two easy to moderate hikes.

A driving and walking tour of habitat restoration at the Civil War battlefield park will be from 9 to 12:15 p.m. A potluck picnic is from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. A black maple tree tour is from 2 to 5 p.m. to visit sites of the rare black maple tree.

For more information contact Jennifer Ogle, [email protected] or call (479) 957-6859.

Race tests biker mettle

The Noon 2 Moon endurance mountain bike race is set for Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Riders will compete in a 6- or 12-hour race to see how many laps they can complete in that time.

Laps will be six to eight miles long. The route will be announced on race day. Both races start at noon. Riders may race solo or as a team. Visit noon2moonrace.com for more information and registration. Volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Walk explores Rogers

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to walk Saturday in Rogers.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants may choose a 7- or 10-kilometer walk. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call (479) 381-9366.

Tournament aids youth programs

The sixth annual NWA Young Life benefit bass tournament is set for May 21 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Entry fee is $50 per team with an optional $10 for the big bass prize. Fishing is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000. A silent auction will be held along with the tournament. Register at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or on tournament morning at Prairie Creek park. Profits fund youth programs of NWA Young Life. For details call James Whittle, (479) 466-4659.

Register for quail hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is taking registrations for a youth quail hunt to be held May 21. The hunt is for a limited number of youths age 12-15 who have not had an opportunity to go hunting. Youngsters will get hands-on experience hunting, cleaning their birds and eating their harvest. Email [email protected] to register.

Catch a catfish

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish in several small lakes around the state April through October as part of the Family and Community Fishing Program.

Area lakes that have been stocked include Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Lake Springdale, Lake Bentonville, Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Torraine Lake in Fort Smith, Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith and Van Buren Municipal Pond. The daily limit is three channel catfish. Anglers 16 and older need an Arkansas fishing license.