All requests approved

All items of business presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission were approved at the regular meeting Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:16 p.m.

Approved were a home occupation request, a large-scale development for a cell tower for AT&T, a setback variance for a back yard pool and an ordinance amending the subdivision regulations.

Garrett Polk, who lives on Charles Street, requested the home occupation request. There was no one from the public to speak about the request. He told planners he is a "hobbiest knife maker" who has been in Pea Ridge about a year. He said there are no hazardous materials, will be no signage and does not plan to have customers come to his residence. His request was approved unanimously.

Jake Chavis with Bates & Associates presented the request for Bluegrass Downs subdivision. City department heads said they were satisfied with the progress. Mike Nida with the Water Utilities said he's waiting for the approval from the Health Department.

Planners had a few questions for Wayne Barnett about the AT&T tower. Barnett presented a letter from an engineer about the collapse zone and the structural report on the tower. The request was approved without the vote of Tony Byars, who recused himself as he owns the property on which the tower is to be erected.

City employee Dustin Phy presented the amendment to the subdivision and large scale development requirements explaining that the requirements of complying with presented as-builts was needed for enforcement. City attorney Shane Perry said the city's code called for denying a final plat with there is an unapproved deviation from the presented plans.

"I recommend a motion recommend passage of this by the City Council," Perry told planners, who approved the change.

Kerry Webb requested a 5' variance in a 20-feet setback in order to place a "semi-inground" pool in her back yard. Planners approved the request.

"The mayor intends to recommend Carolyne Wendell for open position," chairman Al Fowler told the commission.