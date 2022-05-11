Adams and Sebree sign for college ball

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Joe Adams, center, signs a letter of intent to play football at Central Methodist University. His parents, Marty and BethAnn Adams and grandmother, Helen Adams, joined in celebrating, as did Blackhawk football coaches Max Hotelling, Josh Reynolds, Jacob Meyers, Cody Alexander and Brey Cook. Adams plans to major in business management and eventually own his own business. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Blackhawk senior Clay Sebree signed a letter of intent to play football at Lyon College. He was joined in the celebration by family members including Ben and Ericha Sebree, parents; John Nichols, granddad. He was also joined by Blackhawk football coaches Max Hotelling, Josh Reynolds, Jacob Meyers, Cody Alexander, Jason Upton and Brey Cook. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

From Staff Reports

