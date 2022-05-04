Schools support military dependents

Pea Ridge School District has been approved a Purple Star District, sponsor by the Arkansas Council for Military Children, according to assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld.

At the April School Board meeting, Terri Williams, Arkansas Military Council, presented Purple Star Banners to administrative members of each school

"The Purple Star School is to meet the needs of military-connected students, to educate civilian students about the military community and to build a cohesive environment that supports our military students," Martfeld said.

"We are very grateful to be recognized," Martfeld said. "We recognize that we show a commitment to serving military families in the community."

A Purple Star School District is a public or charter school district committed to supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of military-connected children. This honor is awarded to schools that meet or exceed requirements including completing training and special considerations for military-connected students and families and more. Pea Ridge School District is honored to be the first Purple Star School District in northwest Arkansas.

