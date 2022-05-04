Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 18

Thursday, May 4, 1972

Athletic trophies in the three sports featured at the Pea ridge High School were presented at Saturday night's annual Athletic Banquet held at the Holiday Inn in Bentonville. Trophies, presented by assistant coach Fred Austin, in the absence of the head coach were presented to Jerry Collins and Larry Johnson in football; Gary Brown and John Brown in basketball; and Robert Goines and Darrell David in track. Mark Easterling served as master of ceremonies.

The valedictorian for the Pea Ridge High School graduating class this year is Janice Greene, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Greene. Co-salutatorians are Peggy McKinney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred McKinney, and Jean Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Brown.

Dr. Laurence M. (Mac) Hardy, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Hardy of Pea Ridge, received two recognitions from Louisiana State University in Shreveport. Hardy was promoted from assistant to associate professor of biological sciences and received the Distinguished Faculty Award.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 18

Wednesday, May 5, 1982

Steve and Donna Wolfe, Washington, D.C., came through Pea Ridge on the last leg of their world bicycling tour. They passed through Pea Ridge on their way to Eureka Springs, then to Mountain Home and Conway.

Taxes collected for the year 1982 through the end of April totaled $2,215,533.69, collector Joe Yates said.

New sewer lines being installed here "will open up certain areas in Pea Ridge for industrial development, according to city inspector Ron David.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 18

Thursday, May 7, 1992

The High School Scholarship Fund Committee said the committee members hope to raise at least $4,000 in the next few weeks. Donna Beaver said grants for graduating PRHS seniors last year ranged between $400 to $500 last year.

Pea Ridge City Court clerk Sandy Easley has been elected first vice president f the Arkansas Municipal and City Court Clerks Association. Traditionally, the first vice president of the organization moves into the presidency, but Easley is not so certain that she wants to do that. She is also chairman of the nominating committee for next year.

The Pea Ridge United Fund money designated by donors fr Pea Ridge's Little League baseball put new shingles on Pea Ridge Day's Field's fieldhouse room. To stretch their dollars, volunteers used their skill and labor to remove the old shingles and put on the new shingles. Workers included Jerry Collins, David Ragland, Greg Ragland, Doyle Frick, Bell Henson, Alan Ash and Mike Tyler.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 18

Wednesday, May 1, 2002

What do a premature house-trained twin donkey and four baby goats have in common? Not much except they are all exceptional and have beat the odds. Brighty, one of twin donkeys born to a rescue donkey at Tiny Timbers Horse Rescue, is a rarity just being a twin. Even more rare is her survival.

When Brian Tidwell came to the Pea Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church three years ago, the church needed a new sign. When asked about changing the church's name along with the sign, the 80 members voted to keep it the same. Today, with attendance averaging about 300 per Sunday, the church voted to change the name.

Benton County Jail inmates helped build a new sidewalk on North Curtis Avenue from Patton Street o Lee Town Road this week.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 18

Wednesday, May 2, 2012

City growth is forcing redistricting, said Mayor Jackie Crabtree. At last month's City Council meeting, Crabtree told council members that Jeff Hawkins with Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning is working on maps for the city's wards. Currently the city has two wards with two council seats in each ward.

Sandy Button was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant School Board seat at a special meeting Tuesday, April 24. Two of the four persons applying actually endorsed her during their presentations. Applying were Button, Ron Mullikin, Edwin Brewer and Shane Willis.

The Lady Blackhawk varsity track team put on a late surge to unexpectedly take the runner-up trophy at the 1-4A District Championships in Gravette last week.