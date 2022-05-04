Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by From Staff Report | May 4, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, May 9

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oriental chicken, veggie rice/egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 10

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Toasted cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, garden salad, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 11

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 12

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, pancake syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nachos, refried beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 13

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickles, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT