Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, April 19

1:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Lauren Beth Davis, 26, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

5:35 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge turned in a wallet to the Police Department. She said she found it in the parking lot of Ozark Natural Foods in Fayetteville. The wallet and cash were returned to its owner.

Wednesday, April 20

6:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Weston Street and Hill Lane for a welfare check on a woman on an electric scooter yelling for help, according to the report. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Rowena Ann Davis, 66, Pea Ridge, in connection with public intoxication and on a warrant from Bentonville for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Friday, April 22

11:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a resident on Slack Street for an agency assist for Benton County Sheriff's Office for a person "trying to kill herself." A female was found unresponsive. Police administered Narcan twice, then performed CPR and the woman responded. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

11:30 a.m. A resident of Greene Street reported identity fraud involving someone using her social security number and previous name on an application to the Department of Commerce.