OPINION: Winning formula: Depth, skill, talent

After racking up an incredible number of individual state gold medals, and leading her team to state championships in every state meet Blakelee Winn competed in, a lot of 4A coaches in northwest Arkansas and around the state thought the time had come to replace Pea Ridge from their longtime stay on top of the track mountain when Winn graduated in 2021.

Well it didn't happen indoors as the Hawks won still another state championships and it likely didn't Tuesday, May 3, when they traveled to Harrison to defend their championship from a year ago. Though it was tough replacing one of the greatest track athletes to ever compete in the 4A, Heather Wade rebuilt another championship team for 2022.

Star athletes come and go, and it is much easier winning a state title if you have someone come in and rack up 50 points to set the table. Even then, winning a state title takes much more than a star athlete or two.

Track and field teams, more than any other sport, depend on depth. Having lots of good athletes who can combine their talents to form something formidable is a thing to behold

It takes lots of depth to win three district relay races,, but the Hawks pulled it off, and took second in their fourth relay. Only three Blackhawk girls won individual gold medals, but there were so many others on the team picking up second, third and fourth through eighth places, that the Hawks' scoring became a tsunami.

Only three girls won individual district golds last week, and only Kamree Dye won more than one (three). What the Hawks excelled at was having more girls scoring in more events than any other team and that usually spells victory.

Jason Upton's boys have been rising for the past few years, breaking out last season to take their first cross country and track crowns. They won the indoors again this season and are rated by many to have won Tuesday, May 3, at state.

As with the girls, the boys' depth is carrying them to many team titles. The great number of athletes who helped bring district crowns back to Pea Ridge in the junior high championships of a week ago bodes well for the track program for the future.

There is no bench in track with great numbers of athletes having the opportunity to "start," to get to take the field to make a difference.

Diamond Hogs having great season

With all the hundreds of teams that populate the NCAA, it is a rare occasion when a sport can have a men's and women's team both be ranked.

Rare still when both can be ranked in the Top 6. The latest polls released had the baseball Hogs ranked fifth with the softball Hogs ranked sixth. The boys sport a 33-9 while the girls are close with a 36-8 standard.

The baseball Hogs have yet to figure out their pitching rotation for sure but their offense is racking up the scores to make every game winnable.

Arkansas women play in one great big conference with 14 teams, The Razorbacks leads the league with a 17-4 mark, three games ahead of Alabama with three games left in the season. They play at Texas A&M this weekend with one victory clinching the league championship.

The men have nine games left to play, traveling to Auburn for three of them, a team that is two games behind them in the standings.

SEC West Baseball

Arkansas^14-7

Auburn^12-9

LSU^12-9

Texas A&M^12-9

Alabama^9-12

Miss State^9-12

Mississippi^7-14

SEC Softball

Arkansas^17-4

Alabama^14-7

Tennessee^12-7

Missouri^11-9

Florida^13-11

Auburn^11-10

Auburn^11-13'

Georgia^11-10

Kentucky^11-10

LSU^11-10

Ole Miss^9-11

Miss State^9-12

Texas A&M^5-16

South Carolina^2-19

