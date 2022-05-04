Obituaries for the May 4, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

John Paul Erwin

John Paul Erwin, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 25, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 20, 1960, in Rogers to Paul Gwen Erwin and Judith Sherry Erwin.

He was a general contractor by trade and served on the Pea Ridge City Council. He loved to fish and spend time watching his grandchildren play sports. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his wife Gratia of the home; two children, Klassy Whitlow (Michael) of Pea Ridge and Samantha Jo White of Punta Gorda, Fla.; step-children, Eric Byrd of Bentonville and Aron Byrd of Columbus, Kan.; a brother Jim Erwin (Lori) of Pea Ridge; a niece, Jade Erwin; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; and many extended family and friends.

A memorial graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Rogers City Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Evelyn June Fletcher

Evelyn June Fletcher, 87, of Jacket, Mo., died Thursday, April 28, in Regency Hospital in Springdale. She was born June 11, 1934, in Jacket, Mo., to Dillard Morgan and Dorothy Evelyn Arnold Morgan.

She worked as a cook in the Pea Ridge School cafeteria for 20 years. She loved the outdoors and her mule "Dan." She enjoyed gardening and flowers, loved unconditionally and lived to spend time with her grandbabies. She was loved by many and will not be forgotten.

She was a member of Antioch Church of Christ. She loved God and her faith was strong.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Evelyn Marie Trotter; three brothers, Gerald Dillard Morgan, Jerry Dale Morgan and Donnie Lee Morgan.

Survivors are her husband of 56 years, Marvin Junior Fletcher; a daughter, Eva Lou Lamb-Seto (Casey) of Ottawa, Kan.; three sons, Charles Dean Fletcher ( Misty ), Marvin Lee Fletcher ( Laura ) and Dillard Douglas Fletcher ( Tammy ), all of Jacket, Mo.; two sisters, Marjorie Irene Howell of Bentonville and Patricia Kay Dean ( Gene ) of Garfield; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

There was no visitation scheduled.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, in Antioch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gary Dale Shook

Gary Dale Shook, 87, of Skiatook, Okla., formerly of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 29, 2022. He was born May 11, 1934, in Cave Springs, Ark., to Oral Edgar Shook and Eunice Lee Moore Shook.

He served six years in the U.S. Army serving in Germany and France and was very proud of his military service. He was a baker by trade, working at Harris Bakery in Rogers.

He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and weekend trips to the lake with his family. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorback fan. He was a member of the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margarete Ann Shook; a son, Gary Don Shook; and two brothers, Theron and Doyle Shook.

Survivors are two daughters, Lisa Henson (Gary) of Bentonville, Ark., and Kelly Russell (Jim) of Skiatook, Okla.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Sisco Funeral Home chapel.

A graveside service with military honors is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phillips Cemetery in Cave Springs.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.