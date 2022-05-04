Man arrested for battery

A disturbance investigation resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

Pea Ridge Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence on Seay Circle about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

According to police, initial information suggested a male subject at the address was intoxicated and under the influence of marijuana and the initial report included information that the male picked up a female resident and slammed her on the floor.

Officers arrived on scene and found Alfredo Meza, 23, standing outside the residence. Monica Jacinto, 23, was inside the home with another female adult identified as Gabriela Jacinto, 48, and a juvenile, also identified as a victim.

Monica Jacinto was limping when officers arrived, but declined medical attention.

According to statements collected by the officers, Ms. Jacinto and Meza were arguing when Meza became upset and grabbed her from behind. Ms. Jacinto reported beginning to scream and Meza then hit her in the head with a beer bottle and slammed her onto the ground. Ms. Jacinto reported she then threw a metal container at Meza to get him away from her and it struck Meza in the face. Ms Jacinto was recording the incident with her phone and Meza took her phone from her and threw it, causing it to break.

The investigation of the incident determined probable cause existed for the arrest of Alfredo Meza on the charge of Domestic Battery in the third degree.

Because a juvenile was present and witnessed the domestic violence event, in accordance with Arkansas law, Meza was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree.

Meza was transported and booked into the Benton County Jail. He was still incarcerated on Monday, May 2, without bond.