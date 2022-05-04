LEOs honor fallen fellow officers

The NWA Fallen Officers Ride passed through Pea Ridge Saturday, April 30, about noon.

The ride, sponsored by the Blue Knights Arkansas, involved more than 70 motorcycles. Comprised of current and retired law enforcement officers, the Blue Knights honor fallen law enforcement officers.

This year's ride began at the Lowell Police Department at 8 a.m. and concluded at Pig Trail Harley Davidson in the afternoon.

Passing through Pea Ridge, the group traveled west on Lee Town Road and Slack Street.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn and his wife, Tammy, were leading the group through Pea Ridge, right behind an escort by Benton County Sheriff's deputies.

The Blue Knights made a donation to COPS, Concerns Of Police Survivors, Hahn said. Special guests Hahn and Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds spoke to the group.