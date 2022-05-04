Lady Blackhawks secure tournament berth

The Lady Blackhawks' win Wedneday in Gentry put the Lady Blackhawks in the semi finals of the District Tournament in Harrison. The win also secured a berth in the AAA Regional Tournament in Morrilton.
The Lady Hawks defeated the Gentry Lady Pioneers 6/2.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Pea Ridge sophomore Rebekah Konkler connects with a pitch but fouls it off during play at Gentry High School on April 27.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Pea Ridge freshman Emory Bowlin throws a pitch during district tournament play against Gentry at Gentry High School on Aprl 27. She allowed seven hits in the game and two runs, stricking out seven and walking one.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL After fielding a groundball hit into the outfield, Pea Ridge senior Krysta Hatcher throws the ball in during district tournament play against Gentry at Gentry High School on April 27.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Pea Ridge senior Krysta Hatcher fields the ball in the outfield during district tournament play against Gentry at Gentry High School on April 27.