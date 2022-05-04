Helping others is Hahn’s motivation

It may not have been in his job description, but Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn sees caring for people who can't take care of themselves as one of his and his personnel's greatest responsibilities.

Recently, a resident of Pea Ridge turned in a wallet, containing more than $500 in cash, to the Pea Ridge Police Department. The wallet did not belong to anyone in Pea Ridge. It was not found in Pea Ridge. Strict protocol would involve sending the person turning in the wallet to the jurisdiction of where it was found. That was Fayetteville and the lady who found it was elderly, according to Hahn.

"Normally, we wouldn't even accept it. We'd send them to Fayetteville (where the wallet was found).

"I was able to find the phone number of the person who owned the wallet," Hahn said, explaining that when he made contact, he realized the lady was elderly, was not fluent in English and "had no idea where Pea Ridge was."

"I didn't feel confident she'd be able to find her way up here and I had the right address so I just decided to take it to her when I went home that night," Hahn said.

"To me, one of our biggest responsibilities is taking care of people who can't take care of themselves like our children, our elderly," he said. "Here we had an elderly lady who went out of her way to bring it to us and an elderly lady who probably really needed her money. I just wanted to do whatever I could to help her out."

"It's nice we have honest people willing to help. That was really, really great of her," he said. "She did the right thing and turned it in."

He said she tried to find a phone number for the wallet owner, but was not able to.

"I think it's the common thing. Officers do everything they can to help people. That's the reason they get in the profession; they don't do it for the money, obviously. They really get into it because they want to help people!"

"I think it was cool! She was so appreciative," Hahn said of the owner of the wallet. "She was so excited to see me at the door with her wallet. She didn't even know for sure where she lost it. I always try to do what I can, especially for our elderly citizens."