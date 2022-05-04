Freshmen play elicited laughter

To the delight and amusement of the audience, "Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine," the ninth-grade play, premiered Thursday, April 27, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School.

The players were Julian Council, Kara Presley, Daniel Padua, Ashlyn Johnson, Kaleigh Snoderly, Peyton Kitterman, Harper Geren, Kylie Sparks, Bryar Lipscomb, Kourtney Kougl, Mason Butler, Dominique Oaks and Noah Barton.

The understudies were Caley Hightower, Jay Keeling, Halle Sexton and Logan Tucker. The crew included Tait Allen, lighting, and Alexis Bennett and Tristan Eichler, sound. Musicians were Taylor McCaslin, piano, and Noah Olson, drums. The artists were John Harr, Justin Merino, Payton Upton and Josh Walker, concept art.

The students were under the direction of Michael Schwartz.