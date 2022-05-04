Former council member dies

John Erwin, who served on the Pea Ridge City Council from 1997 until 2004, died Monday, April 25. He was 61.

Erwin worked for the city in several capacities over the years serving as street supervisor in 1995-1996 and building inspector in 1996, according to TIMES records.

While serving as building inspector, Erwin supervised the renovation project turning the former Fire Department space downtown into council and court chambers in 1996.

He was a general contractor by trade.

See the obituary on page 3A.