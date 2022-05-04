Tea Cakes

Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

1 c. oil

1 c. margarine (or butter)

1 c. granulated sugar

1 c. powdered sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cream of tarter

5+ c. flour

Cream oil, margarine or butter and sugars. Add eggs. Add vanilla, salt, soda and cream of tarter. Mix well.

Slowly add flour until workable consistency. The dough will be thick. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

Roll one tablespoon of dough into a ball, place on cookie sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Flatten.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven before they brown.

NOTE: Tea cakes are a cake-like consistency cookie and are not as sweet as sugar cookies. Additional flavorings (like lemon, cinnamon, etc.) may be added for a variation.

