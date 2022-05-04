Dr. Logan buys dental clinic

Pea Ridge Dental

Pea Ridge Dental has a new owner.

Dr. Logan Jones, who worked with Dr. Chris Combs for eight months, bought Pea Ridge Dental Feb. 1, 2022.

Dr. Logan uses his first name to avoid confusion because he worked for several years with his elder sister who is also a dentist in Springfield, Mo., and she went by Dr. Jones. The appellation stuck.

"My family and I are extremely excited about being a part of the Pea Ridge community and look forward to being here for the rest of my career," Dr. Logan said.

"Our office strives to help people feel comfortable and we want to earn the trust of our patients," Dr. Logan said. "We treat everyone with the respect they deserve and treat them as we would treat our family members. We strive to practice conservative dentistry and help you achieve your dental goals."

General dentristy services are offered including general cleanings, scaling and root planing, comprehensive dental exams, oral cancer screenings, fillings, crowns, veneers, root canal treatments, dentures, partials, implant crowns, teeth whitening, botox and lip fillers. The clinic also offers Invisalign.

Staff members include Jenny Wood and Allie Neathery, administrators; Tayla Parmenter, dental assistant; and Cheryl Gneiting, Robyn Garner and Hannah Paris, hygienists.

A native of Marion, Ark., he graduated from Universtiy of Central Arkansas with bachelors of science and then from University of Tennessee Health Science Center with a D.D.S. He has been in practice since May of 2018.

He practiced for three years in Springfield, Mo., and then moved back to Arkansas to practice.

Dr. Logan ans his wife, Claire Jones, have a 5-year-old son, Jett, and a daughter coming in August 2022. They also have a 7-year-old Husky named Norah.

Dr. Logan's sister, Dr. Heather Jones, also moved to Arkansas and owns Epic Smiles in Centerton.

"I always wanted to work in the medical field to help others," Dr. Logan said. "My eldest sister is a dentist and I followed in her footsteps. I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family and dentistry was a great opportunity to have more consistent hours while still being able to help the community."