Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 26

Gabriel Raymond Banning, 18, disorderly conduct, guilty

Vanessa A. Barrett, 33, battery, not guilty; disorderly conduct, not guilty

Nelson Contreras, 34, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty

Noah Scout Daniels, 24, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Austin Marie Hardin, 34, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty

Branon Joel Higgins, 39, no insurance proof present, guilty

Marjorie L. Obryant, 61, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, not guilty

Cheyenne N. Shepherd, 26, theft of property, not guilty

Amanda L. Wambold, 42, drove left of center, guilty