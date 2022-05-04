Blackhawk track completes domination of the 4A-1

Blackhawks competing in the state track meet include:

Boys

Peyton Carney, Jr. High

Isaac Cruz

Phoenix Edmisson

Patrick Elliott

Evan Escajeda, Jr. High

Zach Etzkorn

Troy Ferguson

Grandon Grant

Tian Grant

Cade Mann

Sebasttien Mullikin

Caleb Neil

Nick Reiter

Owen Reynolds

Hunter Singh

Jacob Stein

Eli Wiggins

Amarion Williams

Girls

Bella Cates

Kamree Dye

Trinity Fox

Evelyn Hernandez

Allie King

Ava Pippin

Kyleigh Pruitt

Rylee Raines

Madison Smith

Kylee Tidwell

Liz Vazquez

Dallice White

Kennedy Williams, Jr. High

Lacy Williams

The Pea Ridge varsity track and field teams swept both the boys' and girls' titles of the 4A-1 District Track Championships, making it a four for four swept after the Junior Hawks did the same in the district meet the week previously.

Coach Heather Wade's Lady Blackhawks kept up their long string of district titles with a massive 112-point victory in their meet, racing past second-place Gravette 208-96. Third-place Harrison scored 87, which added with Gravette's score was still well below the Hawks' total. Fourth in the meet was Farmington with 86, followed by Shiloh 84, Gentry 46, Prairie Grove 33, Huntsville 31 and Berryville 20.

Wade's Lady Hawk tracksters opened up a 50-point lead after the field events and were never threatened.

Senior Kamree Dye was the spark plug for the girls' team, claiming three individual gold medals as well as anchoring the 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relay teams to win district titles. Dye's 35 points earned her the high point trophy for the meet. Dye won the 100-meter (12.6), the 200-meter (26.6) and the long jump (15-9) for the bulk of the scoring.

Two other Lady Hawks were individual champions. Dallice White out threw the discus throwers with a 109-5 heave while also taking second in the shot put with a 32-5 mark. Liz Vazques was the 800-meter champion, winning in 2:35, while also grabbing third in the 3,200-meter (13:13) and fourth in the 1,600-meter (6:07) as well as running a leg on the second-place 4x800-meter team.

Teammates on the winning 4x100-meter team (51.0) along with Dye were Madison Smith, Bella Cates and Kyleigh Pruitt. Cates and Pruitt teamed up with Dye in the champion 4x200-meter (1:51) along with Evelyn Hernandez.

The final girls' gold medal was earned in the 4x400-meter relay (4:27) with Lacy Williams, Smith, Hernandez and Pruitt circling the field four times to put an exclamation mark on a thoroughly dominating performance.

Jason Upton's tracksters also won their competition by a whopping margin, blowing out their top competitor (Gentry) by 85 points, 195-107. Third was Farmington with 106, Gravette 94, Shiloh 73, Prairie Grove 43, Huntsville 33, Harrison 27 and Berryville 20. Though Gentry led 77-42 after the field events, the Hawks blew them out on the track 142-35 to run away from the competition.

Senior Patrick Elliott cruised to victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes while anchoring the district champion 4x400-meter relay. He ran the 200-meter in 22.7, the 400-meter in 50.5 and the relay ran 3:33 to edge Shiloh by a second. Elliott is the defending state champion in all these three events as well as the 100-meter.

Cade Mann was the district champ in the 100-meter, winning in 11.00. He also finished right behind Elliott in the 200-meter with a 22.7 clocking. He joined Elliott on the winning 4x400-meter (3:33) along with Sebasttien Mullikin and Hunter Singh.

Troy Ferguson was another individual district champion, taking the 800-meter in 2:06.5.

Grandon Grant was the other individual champion, taking first in the 3,200-meter run in 10:23.3. Grant was also second in the 1,600-meter in 4:47.

Other silver medalists for the Hawks include: Rylee Raines, in the 3,200-meter (13:08) while taking third in the 1,600-meter (6:06); Kennedy Williams, second in the triple jump (32-10), and was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19:40); Tian Grant, second 3,200-meter (10:23.7) and fourth 1,600-meter (4:47).

Third place finishers were: Isaac Cruz, 110-meter hurdles (17.40) along with a fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles (45.3); Owen Reynolds, third 800-meter in (2:11); Allie King, pole vault (8-0); Trinity Fox, 300-meter hurdles (51.20), as well as fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.80) and eighth in the 200-meter (28.7); and Madison Smith, triple jump (32-1) and shot put (26.2).

The top three finishers in each race were qualified to enter the state meet which was held Tuesday, May 3, in Harrison. The boys and girls are the defending state champions. The girls have won every state title since they won the 2018 4A championship.

Other scorers for the Hawks include: Nathan Tucker, fourth in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles (18.40 and 45.10); Jackson Turner, eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (19.0); Sebasttien Mullikin, fifth in the 400-meter (54.7); Elijah Wiggins, fifth, 800-meter (2:17); Parker Tillman, seventh, 300-meter hurdles (47.1); Jacob Stein, eighth in the 800-meter; Kourtney Kogle, fourth, pole vault (7-6); Evelyn Hernandez, fourth, 400-meter (65.2). Lacy Williams, sixth in the 400-meter (65); and seventh, high jump (4-8), Kylee Tidwell, fifth, high jump (4-8); Ava Clark, sixth, 300-meter hurdles (56.05) and 100-meter hurdles (18.6); Madison Sims, seventh, shot put (24.2) and Layla Upton, eighth, shot put; Ava Pippin, fifth, 300-meter hurdles (55.3); Ryleigh Gilbreath, fifth, pole vaulter (7-0), eighth 300-meter hurdles, (57.50); Emily Scott, sixth, pole vault (7-0); and Ava Pippen, fifth, 3oo-meter hurdles (55:30).