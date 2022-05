Blackhawk track boys win 4A-1 District meet

Blackhawks Tian and Grandon Grant finished second (10:23.70) and first (10:23.30), respectively, in the 3,200-meter run at the district championships Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Harrison to qualify for the state meet. And, in the 1,600-meter, Grandon Grant won second with a time of 4:42.00 and Tian Grant won fourth with a time of 4:47.70.