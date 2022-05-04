Blackhawk baseball and softball roundup

Softball
Monday, April 25
First round of District Tournament
Huntsville @ Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 17/Huntsville 0
Nalea Holliday: 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Dallice White: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 3 hit, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks striking out 8 on 0 hits.
Wednesday, April 27
2nd round of District Tournament
Pea Ridge @ Gentry
Pea Ridge 6/ Gentry 2
Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Dallice White: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 3 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 walks, 1 run scored
Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits
Lillian Murray: sac bunt, 1 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 7 hits, and striking out 7.
Thursday, April 28
District Tournament Semi Finals @ Harrison
Pea Ridge 0 /Farmington 7
Dallice White: 1 hit
Callie Cooper: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit
Ashlynn Short: 1 hit
Hailee Willey: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk striking out 3 allowing 7 hits.
Friday, April 29
Pea Ridge @ Harrison
Pea Ridge 3 / Harrison 5
Callie Cooper: 2 hit
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit
Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored
Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks on 9 hits, striking out 5.
The Lady Blackawks play again Thursday, May 5, in the Regional Tournament at 10 a.m. in Morrilton.
Baseball
Monday, April 25
First round of District Tournament
Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 2/Prairie Grove 10
Nathaniel Bennett: 2/3, Run, SB
Johnny Lyons: 1/3, 2 RBIs