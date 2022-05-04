Blackhawk baseball and softball roundup

Softball

Monday, April 25

First round of District Tournament

Huntsville @ Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 17/Huntsville 0

Nalea Holliday: 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Dallice White: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 3 hit, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks striking out 8 on 0 hits.

Wednesday, April 27

2nd round of District Tournament

Pea Ridge @ Gentry

Pea Ridge 6/ Gentry 2

Nalea Holliday: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Dallice White: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 3 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 walks, 1 run scored

Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits

Lillian Murray: sac bunt, 1 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk, 7 hits, and striking out 7.

Thursday, April 28

District Tournament Semi Finals @ Harrison

Pea Ridge 0 /Farmington 7

Dallice White: 1 hit

Callie Cooper: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit

Ashlynn Short: 1 hit

Hailee Willey: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 walk striking out 3 allowing 7 hits.

Friday, April 29

Pea Ridge @ Harrison

Pea Ridge 3 / Harrison 5

Callie Cooper: 2 hit

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit

Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored

Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Lillian Murray: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks on 9 hits, striking out 5.

The Lady Blackawks play again Thursday, May 5, in the Regional Tournament at 10 a.m. in Morrilton.

Baseball

Monday, April 25

First round of District Tournament

Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 2/Prairie Grove 10

Nathaniel Bennett: 2/3, Run, SB

Johnny Lyons: 1/3, 2 RBIs