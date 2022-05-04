Benton County Jail

Tuesday, April 26

12:26 p.m. Joseph Alan Stroud, 80, by BCSO, third-degree assault on family or household member; third-degree domestic battering

8:12 p.m. Julie A. Peters, 54, Douglass, Kan., by Pea Ridge Police, driving under the influence of drugs

8:36 p.m. Stephen Lyons, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts violation of no contact order

9:03 p.m. Dalton Evans, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; and two failure to appear

Wednesday, April 27

5:19 p.m. Jackie Hewitt, 41, Garfield, by BSCO, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license

9:41 p.m. Alejandro Jimenez Jr., 28, Garfield, by BCSO, warrant by Benton County

Thursday, April 28

11:06 a.m. Rayola Brumberlow, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Saturday, April 30

8:39 a.m. Victor Hugo Salinas-Martinez, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

5:17 p.m. Alfredo Meza Jr., 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, endangering the welfare of a minor; third-degree domestic battering

7:32 p.m. Robert A. Haggard, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, serving 14 days concurrent