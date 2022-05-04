Benton County Jail

Tuesday, April 26
12:26 p.m. Joseph Alan Stroud, 80, by BCSO, third-degree assault on family or household member; third-degree domestic battering
8:12 p.m. Julie A. Peters, 54, Douglass, Kan., by Pea Ridge Police, driving under the influence of drugs
8:36 p.m. Stephen Lyons, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts violation of no contact order
9:03 p.m. Dalton Evans, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; and two failure to appear
Wednesday, April 27
5:19 p.m. Jackie Hewitt, 41, Garfield, by BSCO, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license
9:41 p.m. Alejandro Jimenez Jr., 28, Garfield, by BCSO, warrant by Benton County
Thursday, April 28
11:06 a.m. Rayola Brumberlow, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt
Saturday, April 30
8:39 a.m. Victor Hugo Salinas-Martinez, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court
5:17 p.m. Alfredo Meza Jr., 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, endangering the welfare of a minor; third-degree domestic battering
7:32 p.m. Robert A. Haggard, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, serving 14 days concurrent