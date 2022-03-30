Yager wants to make right decisions for kids

Adam Yager

Adam Yager has watched the school district grow and believes the growth in the community is one of the issues with which board members will have to deal.

"I think with the growth in our community over the last several years and this important time with the redistricting and all the candidates are up for re-election, it's a very important time in our community that we have the right people in place to continue to see this growth... to continue to be a part of their journey and make sure we have the right people to help them along for ... the school's future," he said.

He has three children, one of whom has graduated from Pea Ridge High School, another is a senior this year and a the youngest is in the Intermediate School.

"I just want to make sure that the right people are looking out for the kids in our district," he said. "I've always been a big advocate for kids going to next level whether that's helping them academically or athletically.

"We've got such an awesome community, such a great support system," he said, adding that there are several kids he's helped throughout the years who don't have that kind of support system and he wants to be sure to help them.

"Making decisions both educationally and athletically to ensure we've got the right funding, the right educational system, the right programs to help bridge the gap between high school and further education on the college level," he said. "I'm going to continue to support the youth programs and athletic programs but I want to get more involved in the academic portion as well."

"I'm actively seeking out more information as we go along. I have met with Tony (Travis) and Keith (Martin) and Kevin (Ramey) over past several weeks. I'm going to continue going to classes, programs recognizing students. The School Board meeting was very informational for me -- learning about TIP program. I'm learning, it's going to be a learning process."

"My passion for this is very strong," he said.

He said he's watched School Board meetings online and seen the difficulties board members faced in being forced to make decisions for the health of the students and follow state guidelines.

He said as a youth sports director, he has worked with parents in meetings and had to field tough questions. "That's part of it when you're dealing with hundreds of kids. You have to do the best for the kids' safety," he said.

"Whether I get the position or not, I just want to make sure the right people are in position to make the right decisions for our kids," Yager said.

"With my position, I do a lot of customer service, whether that's with upset people, attorneys, third parties, vendors ... having to constantly tow that line of dealing with different parties and remaining neutral with my emotions and making the best informed decision possible," he said. "I also deal with a lot of money... a lot of budget audits."

Yager, a graduate of Bentonville High School, moved to the Pea Ridge area in 2010.

He is a senior claims manager for WalMart.

Yager and his wife Aimee, have three children Cole Brown, a graduate of PRHS, is now a student at the University of Arkansas; Paige Brown, a senior at PRHS; and Landon Yager, who is in the fourth grade at Pea Ridge Intermediate School.

Yager said he has been involved in Pea Ridge youth sports since 2010 coaching football, basketball and baseball. He said he has run the youth basketball league for three years and was coaching for four years prior to that. He has been involved in the youth football organization for more than 12 years and has been a league director for a total of eight years.

"I also volunteer with our school sports organization in various roles, and assist our school coaching staff with whatever they need. I have mentored several kids in our community to help advance their education and athletic careers beyond high school," he said.

Yager said his strengths are: "My ability to connect with kids and understanding their individual needs, and identifying and giving them the confidence and tools to be successful in whatever they are trying to accomplish. Each child is unique and has different needs to provide them the best opportunity to succeed.

He has not run for an elected office before.