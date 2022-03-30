Talburt wants transparency

Trenton Talburt

Trenton Talburt, though not a native of Pea Ridge, said he has deep roots here. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, "as a military brat, but my family has been in Pea Ridge for a 100+ years," he said.

Talburt, formerly employeed with the Bentonville Street Department, said he believes transparency is essential for the school board.

He worked in maintenance for the Nome, Alaska, public schools while his wife, Aisha (also a PRHS graduate) taught school there. He has also worked for a vendor for Walmart.

He credits Pea Ridge schools with keeing the home town feel, specifically mentioning the recent art exhibit in which art by students from kindergarten through high school was displayed.

He said that the recent restrictions from the covid-19 pandemic concerned him.

"Things that went on ... don't always agree with everybody's decision, having a say-so in my son's education is important," he said. Saying it wasn't a "knock" on the current board members, Talburt expressed concern that he sent emails to board members and didn't receive any responses. "That didn't resonate with me. We have to be a little more transparent, a little more open, available."

He said he would like to see a lot of support for things other than sports in school, he said he was in sports. He would like to see more money spent on fine arts.

"We want to be sure we're being fair to all of our students."

"I'd really like a lot of teacher support, retaining staff," he said. "There's a lot of turnover. I want to make sure we're retaining good teachers. We can't afford to pay what bigger districts pay ... we have to make them feel appreciated; we have to help them want to stay."

Citing transparency, Talburt said "I want to be able to suport the parent. I want to make sure for the voters in my zone that I'm suporting my zone's parents ... whether bullying or a pandemic ... if something happens, I want to make sure the school board works for parents and voters not a personal agenda."

He said that as the spouse of an educator, he believes he has a good insight into the schools.

"I feel like I'm in a good position with my wife being a teacher... I've got a sounding board at home of a teacher's opinion," he said, adding that he realizes that most of the educational goals are state regulated.

"I think our administration is good. I think Mr. Martin is good."

He said his parents worked in the military and he has lived "all over" including in Belgium and New Mexico. "I feel like that gives me a lot better perspective," he said, adding that he's been in a small private school with 300 students and in very large cities with big schools. "I've seen both spectrum of the school."

"Pea Ridge is going to keep growing. There's no way to stop it. I want to make sure we don't get so large that we can't have the small town feel," he said. "Pea Ridge has amazing community support... I want to make sure we stay that way."

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2007.

He and his wife, Aisha, a teacher in Rogers, have two children, an infant and a kindergarten student.

"I have been a stay-at-home-dad since having a kidney transplant in 2018," he said.

"I've spent the last five years as head administrator of online civic group, facilitating discussion among concerned citizens in Pea Ridge. I believe this gives me great insight and open communication to the people who live here. Being a local representative with knowledge of the history and residents of Pea Ridge I believe is invaluable," Talburt said.

"One of my goals would be to help bridge the gap between parents, administration and the teachers who work so hard for our children. It takes a village to provide the best for the children at Pea Ridge and I believe we are all an integral part of that village."